It is early afternoon in mid-July; shouts and laughter of children swimming echo around Lake Bomoseen. After a morning on the boat, as the sun and the temperatures reach their peak, the Budlong family, residents of Lake Bomoseen, is always ready for a cold treat.
The children’s eyes scan the waters; suddenly, they see bright blue walls and a custom made red and white striped awning. Their excitement explodes into chants of, “Ice cream!” as Adam Babb pulls up next to their anchored boat. Thanks to Babb, visitors of Lake Bomoseen in Castleton can purchase ice cream off his ice-cream boat (yes, ice-cream boat) with little interruption to the day’s activities. After an exchange of pleasantries and payment, Babb is off with a friendly wave, leaving behind satisfied customers.
Adam Babb, 22, of Rutland, is the owner and innovator of one of Lake Bomoseen’s unique features: an ice-cream boat. Babb has been running his own business since 2016. Each weekend of the summer, Babb cruises around the lake selling ice cream. As the only floating vendor on Lake Bomoseen, he has no competition for sales or the profits.
The idea came to Babb at age 17 when his uncle mentioned a boat that sold ice cream from the water on Lake Winnipesaukee, New Hampshire. Having grown up visiting Lake Bomoseen, Babb knew no vending boats existed in the area. He decided to capitalize on the novel idea, believing it to be an ideal location. “The shoreline is pretty densely populated and there are a few areas on the lake where people like to anchor and hang out,” explained Babb. “I thought it would be a pretty good location for a boat like that.”
Using his savings, Babb purchased his initial stock and an old pontoon boat that summer and, with the help of his father, turned it into a floating ice-cream shop. According to Babb, the boat was in rough shape. After removing seats, ripping up carpets, and replacing rotted floorboards, Babb and his father constructed an aluminum frame with walls and a roof. They spent hours redesigning it, transforming the classic pontoon boat layout to a functioning vending boat. Babb explained that his father completed the welding and added, “None of this would have been possible at all if (his father) wasn’t there to help.”
In the beginning, breaking down was a regular difficulty for Babb. “I would be pulling up to customers’ docks and it would just stall sometimes,” complained Babb. Without a running motor, steering is challenging; the drifting boat could damage a dock or boat. “Luckily,” said Babb, “that never happened.” Several times Babb had to be towed off the water or had to troubleshoot on the lake. His father, he said, was only a phone call away. “Either he would walk me through (fixing the motor) or would come out on his boat to help me.”
Though he has dealt with many challenges building and running his business, Babb concluded, “What’s not to love? I’m just hanging out on a boat handing people ice cream.” He also admitted that he will dip into the lake or even into his own stash on hot days. As he pointed out, “Who else gets to do that at work?”
Babb has made himself a staple on Lake Bomoseen. “I absolutely love the idea of having a boat pull up to mine,” says Danielle Woodard Budlong, “so I can grab a treat while still enjoying my time on the water.”
Eleven-year-old Sophia says the ice-cream boat makes Lake Bomoseen unique and special. Laura DeLurey-Brothers, another resident, adds, “It’s very nice to see a nice young adult work hard to get what he wants. It shows other kids, by example, if you work hard and go after what you want, you can achieve great things.”
The ice-cream boat venture taught Babb, “You have to spend money to make money,” and led him to study business. Financially frugal, Babb put his earnings toward his own college tuition, rent and food expenses. “With the boat, and some help from my parents, I was able to keep my debt relatively low.” He chuckled as he admitted that the funds are always low by the end of the spring, and he looks forward to getting back on the water to replenish his account.
Babb graduated from the University of Vermont in 2021 with a major in finance and a minor in economics. He has a job offer in Orlando with Florida Financial Advisors. Babb plans to move in the fall.
As for the ice-cream boat, Babb is uncertain of its future. “I really don’t know what I will do with it. I’m not going to take it down to Florida with me; it would never survive that road trip,” chuckled Babb.
For this summer, though, residents and visitors of Lake Bomoseen can continue to enjoy the sunny days and rising temperatures knowing a cool refreshing ice cream treat is only a friendly wave away.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.