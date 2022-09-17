We were quietly tromping through the Pittsford woods on one of the town’s wonderful hiking trails when I heard it — the call of Vermont’s state bird, the hermit thrush.
Nicknamed America’s nightingale because many consider it among the most beautiful singers in the bird world, its song clearly wafted through the crisp spring air.
Except for the thrush, the woods were relatively quiet, maybe because the hermit thrush is an early migrator, among the first Vermont migrants to return in April each year. A snowbird, for lack of a better term, the hermit thrush heads south between late August and October, though a handful may overwinter here.
As an amateur birder I won’t attempt to describe the call that we stopped to listen to for several minutes, but the website “All About Birds” provides a great description:
“The hermit thrush’s beautiful, haunting song begins with a sustained whistle and ends with softer, echo-like tones, described as ‘oh, holy holy, ah, purity purity eeh, sweetly sweetly,” the website says. “It pauses between each phrase, and the song is about 1.5 seconds long.”
It repeats over and over, creating a gorgeous melody that, if they only knew, puts other songbirds to shame.
As an avid bird feeder in winter, I’m used to seeing all kinds of birds up close, and taking lots of photos, but the hermit thrush is a rare visitor to suburban and urban backyards, and an even rarer visitor to bird feeders. They prefer wooded areas with open spaces, open meadows or ponds, for example.
Hermit thrushes are, sadly, in decline in this region. According to the Vermont Center for Ecostudies, hermit thrush populations in the Northeast have been dropping since 2015, though they are considered stable globally.
I’ve never seen one in our yard, though I’ve had brief sightings in Pinehill Park in Rutland several times. As an avid hiker and lover of all kinds of wildlife, I was thrilled to hear the Pittsford thrush, though we didn’t spot it right away.
My wife, Jane, and I could tell it was a fair distance away but as we continued on, it got louder and louder until I finally spotted the bird in the leaf litter — prime habitat for insects, salamanders, worms and snails, which make up much of its diet in Vermont.
It flew to a branch and flicked its tail, a beautiful collection of reddish-brown feathers on a largely brown and off-white bird with dark spots on its chest.
The tail and a thin white ring around the eye helped me confirm it was a hermit and not some other thrush. The quick flight to the branch provided a perfect spot to safely view us, and continue singing.
We watched from barely 20 feet away and listened for several minutes, the bird content, apparently, with an audience of two humans, the humans decidedly content with a concert by one lone little bird.
Steve Costello is a former Rutland Herald and Times Argus reporter and editor and GMP executive, now retired and focused on wildlife photography. He writes occasionally for both newspapers.
