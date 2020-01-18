In the 1970s, Greg Morrill bought a Super 8 camera to make films of his ski trips. A few years ago, he had the videos digitized, and now he’s sharing them at a “Home Movie Night” at the Vermont Ski and Snowboard Museum in Stowe on Jan. 23 at 7 p.m. Morrill, who is a ski historian and writes the Stowe Reporter’s RetroSki column, is inviting friends to share their videos, too.
“I felt there must be more people like me out there that have old footage from the past,” he said by phone from his home in Stowe, where he retired to ski, after a 30-year career at IBM and decade-long teaching role at St. Michael’s College.
He says the footage may not be historical, but it is nostalgic, and he wanted to give people a chance to share these videos with each other.
In addition to his own footage, which includes 1970s videos of skiing out west at Snowbird, Sun Valley, Vail, and Jackson Hole, the evening will showcase homemade videos by several others. Videos by Larry Heath, whose family used to run Edson Hill Resort in Stowe, include some great scenes, like Sepp Ruschp, an Australian-born skier who helped bring skiing to our country, and his young son Peter skiing. His videos also show skiers skinning up to the Mount Mansfield ridgeline.
Heath’s films also include 1949 clips of a young future Olympian Andrea Mead, skiing the Sugar Slalom on Nosedive at Stowe Mountain Resort. Between scenes of her charging down the slope on long, straight wooden skis that look nearly impossible to turn compared to modern equipment standards, the camera focuses on a homemade trailside sign, reading: “Flashy Andrea Mead only a few seconds behind the best men.” The clip evokes awe and excitement for skiing, with the flickering of old film reels, Mead’s old-style clothing and haircut, and the grainy grey-washed color, combined with the imagined thrill of flying at top-speed down a mountain trail past spectators and announcers.
To pull at the heart strings a little more, Hall of Famer Jim Fredericks, who is the former executive director of the Catamount Trail Association, will share old videos of Nordic skiing from the 1960s that feature fellow Hall of Famer Mike Gallagher, who was a three-time Olympic cross-country skier and ski coach.
Even more incredible: Videos from Middlebury College’s skiing pioneer Rick Hubbard include 1930s footage of Middlebury Ski Bowl, as well as footage from Stowe.
And, those who prefer one plank to two need not fret: Snowboarding is included, too. Snowboarding pioneer Paul Graves has some early footage to share, dating back to before the sport was even called snowboarding.
The event is part of a four-day lineup of fun at the Stowe Winter Carnival, dubbed “Stow-Zen in Time.” The carnival includes an ice carving competition, ice carving workshops, a snow golf tournament, snow volleyball, and more. Details can be found online at https://stowewintercarnival.com/
As with the carnival, the homegrown movie night is a celebration of winter’s favorite sport, skiing. Morrill spends as much time skiing as he can. He grew up in the Conway, New Hampshire area and, while he started skiing at four years old, he really got hooked in college when he started lift-served skiing.
Once he was hooked, Morrill said, “a lot of my decisions were based on skiing — where I live, what I do with my time, where I spend my vacations, where I spend my money.”
For him, skiing is a wonderful way to celebrate nature and to spend time with friends. He likes a famous sticker that says, “Ski the Octagon,” a joke among skiers about those who spend as much time drinking coffee in the mountain lodge as they do carving up the slopes.
Skiing brings physical and mental well-being to Morrill. “A lot of people look for meditation as a way to block out the rest of the world — that’s what skiing does for me,” he explained. “I can put on my skis, and the world looks better to me. I forget about whatever I was worrying about.”
Anyone who has digitized versions of their old skiing or snowboarding movies is welcome to participate. If you’d like to show some of your own footage contact Greg at gmorrill@pshift.com or info@vtssm.org to make sure your films are compatible with Museum technology.
For Morrill, it’s fun to break these old videos out.
“I see 1940s footage, from when I was 4 years old,” he said. “To see skiing as it was in 1949, especially compared to what it is today, you say, ‘Wow, that is amazing.’”
Doors to the museum will open at 6:30 and admission is free. The movies will begin at 7. Craft beer provided by von Trapp Brewing, wine and cider will be available for purchase. Donations are always welcome.
The Vermont Ski and Snowboard Museum thrives by collecting, preserving, and celebrating Vermont’s skiing and snowboarding history. The Vermont Ski and Snowboard Museum is a 501c3 nonprofit organization that welcomes visitors from around the world to share, to reminisce, and to enjoy the collections and their stories. The museum creates visually stimulating and historically in-depth exhibits, along with year-round educational programming and statewide community events.
Located at 1 South Main St. in Stowe, the museum has been interpreting and sharing Vermont’s ski and snowboard history for 17 years. Learn more online at www.vtssm.org.
