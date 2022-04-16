Walking into 4T’s thrift store downtown, a new shop of just seven months on Merchants Row in Rutland, you are immediately taken over by racks of clothes, shelves full of houseware items, and a long table of glasses and cups right in the center.
There is a diverse crowd, older women with shopping carts browsing the fabrics, men chatting with the ladies at the counter and young adults rifling through the clothes.
Lily Doton, a Castleton University student, beelines for the dresses and tops, hoping to find a new outfit for the spring. She settles on a black skirt with rose details, a white cotton slip dress, and two new purses. She checks out. The total comes to less than $10.
“I think the main reason I like thrifting is because you never know what you’re going to find,” she says.
“Thrifting” has become a popular term in the past few years, dominated mostly by young adults. Thrift shopping and thrift stores has become a popular hobby for people looking to spice up their wardrobe, find quirky items for their room decor, or to keep up with trends.
Rutland is no exception.
“You can find unique items that not a lot of people have, and it’s cheaper to shop at thrift stores. It’s also the most sustainable way to shop for clothes,” says Doton. “I think my clothes are kind of the main way that I express myself, so being able to find cool unique things in Rutland is kind of essential to my self-expression.”
Eli Lanzillo, a 22-year-old Rutland native, agrees.
“I just really like that I get to go with my friends, and they can help give me their opinions on things, and it also helps me get an idea of what their style is and what they like at the same time,” he said.
When asked what sort of people visit the 4T’s thrift store, Connie Patch says it’s different every day.
“You never know who you’re gonna have walk through the door,” she says.
Patch also said the most popular item is children’s clothing, as kids outgrow them fast and they’re normally quite expensive when new.
“We live in a society now where there’s not a lot of money, and people have tight budgets,” says Patch.
Just a few doors down from 4T’s is a Rutland relic with a bright yellow storefront, with donated prom dresses displayed in the window.
Camille’s is a popular consignment shop, a favorite among young adults. When both Doton and Lanzillo get a little bit of cash, they head to Camille’s for a shopping spree — or a whole new wardrobe.
On this day, Doton collects a handful of hangers, overalls, pants, dresses, but ends up leaving with just two black tops, for $16.
“There’s no guarantee that you’re going to find something you like in your size, but I think you can be surprised with what you do like in thrift stores,” she says.
Camille’s supply of clothes seems never-ending, with two stories and seemingly hundreds of racks stuffed with clothes. For first-time thrifters, it can be pretty daunting, but for people like Lanzillo and Doton, it’s the motherlode of authentic vintage dresses, cowboy boots and other stellar finds.
Kayli O’Donnell has been working at Camilles since February, and recently moved to Rutland from Burlington. Like 4T’s, O’Donnell says there’s a diverse crowd that visits the shop. Younger people looking for vintage finds, people from Burlington that have their own thrift store, and “regular Rutland folk” looking for some cheap options.
“I think thrift stores are just essential to be in communities with the stuff that we have,” she says. “When people have too much stuff there should be an outlet to allow other people to have access to it.”
O’Donnell also highlights the difference between Burlington and Rutland thrift stores, noting that Rutland’s stores are more affordable.
“Burlington’s super trendy, it’s gotten super trendy,” she says. “The whole market of Burlington has been upscaling, moving toward higher income, college kids. Rutland feels a lot more community-oriented to me.”
For Doton, an adoptee from Korea, and Lanzillo, a trans man, their styles helps them express themselves in an environment where they often feel isolated. Thrifting allows them to be the people they want to be, without breaking the bank.
“I think thrifting has definitely allowed me to not only elevate my style, but also become more elevated in my style as well,” says Lanzillo. “I used to be really insecure about what I wore and what people thought about me, but now I don’t care what anyone thinks.”
