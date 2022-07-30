Heat descended on us recently like opening the door to a roaring woodstove. The old adage about colonial India was, “Only mad dogs and Englishmen go out in the noonday sun,” thought to be originated by Rudyard Kipling, I think that applies here, too. I, for one, have no desire to work in the garden when temperatures get to be in the 80s or higher.

My strategy is go to bed earlier and get up at 6 a.m. — or even earlier if I can. In general, I’m not a morning person. I like coffee, the newspaper in my hands and a leisurely breakfast. But with the heat, I feel a need to see what plants need some water, and what veggies should be picked early in the day.

Henry Homeyer's website is www.Gardening-Guy.com. He is the author of four gardening books. You may reach him at henry.homeyer@comcast.net.

