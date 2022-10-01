I love the saying that something is “As American as apple pie.” I love apple pie and would have some for breakfast every day if I could. But oddly enough, apples are not native to the United States. They came from Kazakhstan, in central Asia east of the Caspian Sea. According to a Google search, the capital of Kazakhstan, Alma Ata, means “full of apples” and by 1500 BC, apple seeds had been carried throughout Europe — and eventually here. Apple breeders have been selecting and propagating apples ever since.

I recently received a review copy of a great book about apples, “Hardy Apples: Growing Apples in Cold Climates” by Bob Osborne, with lots of fabulous photos by Beth Powning and published by Firefly Books (hardback, $35). It covers not only how to grow apples, but also has 140 pages of photos and descriptions of the best apples we can grow.

