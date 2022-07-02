The Hollister Hill area of Marshfield is a special place. Among the scenic long-range views of the mountains of Groton State Forest, the Monroe Skyline and the Worcester Range, are picturesque hay fields and pastures, neatly managed sugarwoods and woodlots, a deep and quiet town forest, and four working farms, including two dairies. Tucked in-between these sights, with driveways peeling off from long, winding gravel roads, live interesting people, too: world-renowned landscape artists, writers and editors, dairy farmers, philanthropists and even, at one time, musician and playwright Anaïs Mitchell, of Hadestown fame.
This idyllic setting is not without its challenges, however: Take, for example, the invasive plants, like chervil and garlic mustard, that are slowly making their way up the hill from the paved two-lane highways, including U.S. Route 2 and Vermont Route 214. The plants, which are not native to this landscape, outcompete native plants. In so doing, they throw off the precarious balance of ecosystems, like grasslands and woodlands, and threaten to change the landscape for the worse. As these plants move from roadsides into farm fields, they also pose an economic threat to farmers who rely on pasture and hay fields to feed their animals, since they aren’t edible for animals like cows or sheep.
It’s what has Hollister Hill residents and life partners Mary McCarthy and Patrick Pfeifer outside on the weekends and evenings, pulling chervil and garlic mustard by hand or with a shovel, loading the plants into plastic contractor bags, and hauling them away in their old red pickup.
“Most of the plants in the invasive category are really good at growing,” explains Pfeifer. “It’s the reason they take over.” He says they spread seeds quickly, they’re resilient to being eaten, they keep resprouting, and they regrow from root fragments easily, which is why the plants need to be dug up by the roots.
They’re out there, doing this hard work, because they’re both deeply committed to the cause. “I come to this issue from two perspectives,” says McCarthy, who grew up pulling the same invasive plants with her mother as volunteers for local preserved land in the Midwest. For one, she is protecting the pasture on her property where she keeps sheep in the summer, as well as the nearby hay fields that surround her home and are critical to other farmers’ operations. But she also is someone who values native plant populations, and wants to do what she can to help.
“With so many native plant and animal species already stressed by climate change and development, helping to mitigate one stress factor in my little corner of the world feels like an important action to take,” she adds.
Defining invasive species can depend on who is doing the defining and what their priorities are. But in general, an invasive species can be a plant, animal or other organism, and it is generally defined as one that evolved somewhere else and is now causing harm to the local ecosystem, economy or human health, explains Lina Swislocki, with the Invasives Program at Vermont’s Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation (VTFPR). Invasive species include herbaceous and woody plants, insects, aquatic plants and aquatic animals. Swislocki’s program is one of several partners that maintain the VT Invasives website (vtinvasives.org), where Vermonters can go to learn about and get involved in removing invasive species.
“Not all plants that come from elsewhere are invasive,” points out Swislocki. “Take apples, for instance, they evolved in Asia but don’t cause harm here. And not all plants that are annoying, are invasive. Grapes and poison ivy can cause harm but evolved in this ecosystem.”
The common factor among species that are invasive is, they cause harm, says Swislocki, and invasive species management is a long-term process that requires many hands, she adds. For example, the Agency of Agriculture maintains and enforces the Noxious Weed Rule, which lists plants that are considered formally “invasive” in Vermont, and prohibits their sale or transport. VTFPR’s Invasive Plant Program helps manage invasives on state lands. People are organizing, says Swislocki, at every level, including municipalities and individual volunteers, like McCarthy and Pfeifer. Plus, land management organizations are all doing their part as well, including groups like The Nature Conservancy, Vermont Youth Conservation Corps, the Green Mountain Club, the U.S. Forest Service’s Green Mountain National Forest district, and the Appalachian Trail Conservancy (ATC), among others.
“We’re paying attention to invasives because they stand to dramatically alter habitats,” says Matt Stevens, who is a conservation resources manager for Vermont and New Hampshire with the ATC. “And food systems,” he adds.
Stevens underscores the triage nature of this work: “We have to put our limited resources to what we think are the worst threats,” he explains. In Vermont, that is the open fields along the corridor of the Appalachian Trail in Bridgewater, where the trail breaks away from its shared path with the Long Trail and heads east toward the exposed granite peaks of the White Mountains of New Hampshire. The open fields in Bridgewater and heading eastward are quickly becoming infested with woody invasive plants, such as autumn olive, common and glossy buckthorn, honeysuckle and barberry. Chervil and garlic mustard are making their way into the fields from nearby roadsides, and up the trail from road crossings, too.
To remove the woody plants, ATC staff and volunteers pull whatever is small enough to come out by hand, and the larger plants get cut and the stump is treated with a spot application of herbicide. Stevens says, while they don’t really want to use an herbicide, they are dealing with limited resources to tackle a large problem.
“We’re trying to maintain these native habitats,” says Stevens of the open fields. He admits there is a little bit of irony there, since the fields were not originally native to the landscape and were created by humans, “but they’re so important to pollinators,” he explains.
The overall strategy, says Swislocki, is to focus on containment of the invasive species that are already here by minimizing spread and protecting lands that haven’t been invaded yet, while also limiting the number of new invasives that can take hold in Vermont. “With most invasive plant species that are already here, eradication isn’t a reasonable option, they’re too well established, too aggressive, and too good at surviving.”
It’s exactly the strategy being employed by McCarthy and Pfeifer on Hollister Hill in Marshfield. The pair is limited in time like everyone else, so they prioritize their work by addressing the species that have the most impact on the ecosystems around their home, such as chervil and garlic mustard, and also honeysuckle, which threatens the local sugarwoods by rapidly outcompeting young maple trees. Their focus is on limiting spread and removing small infestations.
“Pulling the stuff that can spread up the road seems important, versus the stuff on Route 2 that is expansive and will probably always be there,” says Pfeiffer. He said that he and McCarthy recently wrapped up a day of removing invasives and then drove on main roads to Marshfield village. On the way there, they spotted one small clump of chervil in bloom on the side of the road. Though they were tired and had planned to be done for the day, they stopped to pull it up. To them, it was worth the 10 minutes of additional work to avoid the potential for the plant spreading up and down the road when the state mowing crews came through in the coming weeks.
Pfeifer says the timing of state and town mowing is particularly problematic for the spread of invasives like chervil. Typically, they mow once at the end of June or in early July, right when the seeds are ripe and are spread on the mowing equipment. A better approach, he pointed out, would be if they instead mowed twice, including earlier in the season before chervil is in bloom and later after it has finished going to seed.
“To just change the mowing timing would be a big prevention of spread,” says Pfeifer. “It wouldn’t eradicate the stuff that’s already there, but it would prevent the spread.”
The pair estimates that, since the chervil started blooming in early June through the end of the month when the plant went to seed, they spent roughly a half day during each weekend and at least one evening per week pulling the plants. It’s their third year doing this work, and their first haul during the month was 35 pounds of chervil and in total, they pulled about six contractor bags full.
Chervil is interesting, explains Pfeifer, because it gets the attention of people on all ends of political, social and economic spectrums. He says, on the one hand, the outdoorsy, eco-minded folks care about invasives for one reason, but because it has a big impact on hay fields and pastures, people who are making their living making hay and raising cows on pasture also learn and care about it, because its important from an economic perspective.
“So it can be this really cool bridge of worlds in rural Vermont,” says Pfeifer. “Our neighbors who live in Plainfield and used to work at The Nature Conservancy love the work that we’re doing, and so does our dairy farmer neighbor, which is a neat connection that straddles a lot of different worlds.”
After all of their work over the past three years, both partners say it is inspiring to see positive results: “A lot of these patches we’ve hit along the roadside to remove the chervil,” says Pfeifer, “this spring we were seeing the spring ephemerals come back, seeing these roadside plants that weren’t there a few years ago that now have space because they’re not seeing the competition from these invasives.”
This improvement makes the time they put in feel worthwhile. “It sounds like a lot of time, and it’s also not a ton of time,” says Pfeifer of their weekends and evenings spent pulling invasive plants. But there are other upsides too, in addition to seeing fewer strongholds. They’re outside, he points out, and they often get to chat with neighbors who stop to talk about what they’re doing. “And, like, nobody has time for it, we don’t have time for it, but it’s about what you make time for. There are a million things on the list, but we say, ‘Let’s add this to the list and do it.’”
