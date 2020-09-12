You could say Brielle Duprey got one heck of a birthday present on Sept. 3. The 13-year-old Chittenden resident shot her first black bear that morning.
Every morning around 7 a.m., a group of a half-dozen old-timers gather, at safe distances, at the Wooden Barrel Country Store in Chittenden. I manage to rise early enough to occasionally join the group, where the talk often revolves around hunting, fishing and, sometimes, the political nightmare of the day.
The subject of black bears is often a matter of discussion and on Sept. 3, Duprey arrived with her bear, helping to further engage the talk of bears. Maybe a half-hour later, another hunter arrived at the store, which serves as a big-game checking station, with a bear in the bed of his pickup truck.
I thought it was rather striking, given the odds of two bears coming into a country store in such a short amount of time. But Justin Lindholm, a Mendon resident who has served as the Rutland County representative on the Vermont Fish & Wildlife Board, was not at all surprised. Based on his own observations, on seeing a number of bears in the Mendon-Chittenden area, Lindholm predicted in early August “this was going to be one hell of a year for bear hunters.”
For the record, both bears shot that morning were taken in or near standing corn at a Pittsford farm. Why in corn fields?
We went to Forrest Hammond, the bear project leader for the Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department, for some answers.
Every other year, Hammond said, bears are attracted to standing corn because of a lack of food — primarily mast crops such as beech nuts and acorns — that would normally be found in the woods.
“With less food available food, they feed more on corn and this is one such year,” he said.
Asked to predict if this season would be up there in the record books, Hammond was reluctant to say because of variables, such as weather conditions and available food.
Bear hunters in Vermont set a record in 2019 when they tagged 750 black bears over the two seasons held. The previous record was 721 bears shot in 2002.
Vermont offers two bear hunting seasons. The early season, which requires a special, $5 bear tag, opens on Sept. 1 and runs to Nov. 13. The late bear season begins on Nov. 14, the same day that marks the opening day of the Vermont buck season, and runs to Nov. 22. One bear may be taken per year.
Hammond said the department estimates Vermont’s black bear population is somewhere between 3,500 and 5,500 animals, with the number possibly closer to 5,000 because of “the number of cubs on the landscape,” he said, “Every year, the population fluctuates. Some years, more cubs are produced than in other years. This past year, there were a lot of cubs on the landscape.”
While Hammond would not predict a record bear kill this year, he said he expected “a higher than normal early-season harvest because the bears are concentrated in corn.”
But the overall kill, over two seasons, depends on weather conditions in the second season, Hammond said. During the firearms buck season, which opens Nov. 14, the bear kill will depend on snowfall.
“If we get some early snowfall, the bears will just den up, they won’t be available for hunters. That is when the harvest season generally shuts down,” he said.
In recent years, interest in bear hunting has increased, Hammond said. “We normally take more bears during the early season,” he said.
Meanwhile, bear complaints by homeowners have been on the rise in recent years, due in part to a growing bear population and the ignorance on the part of some people.
“We look at bear-human conflicts caused as much by people as by the bears,” Hammond said. “We’ve been trying to get the message out there for years — take down your bird feeder and secure your garbage. So many people still have their bird feeders up. That gets bears to learn that peoples’ back yards are easy sources of food.”
Not only that. Wild bears will, at times, become accustomed to human scent and activity and that makes for a potentially dangerous bear — one that loses its fear of humans. The result is often fatal to the bear, which is shot by a game warden because it continues to raid the homes of foolish humans.
“People need to learn how to live with the number of bears we have in Vermont,” Hammond said.
Contact Dennis Jensen at d.jensen62@yahoo.com.
