A long-time trout fishing guide and former commissioner of the Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department has been named president and chief executive officer of Fly Fishers International.
Patrick Berry, 50, took command of his new position on July 15.
Berry’s experience in the world of fly fishing, as well as his time as the head of the Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department from 2010 to 2014, were arguably two key factors in the decision behind his appointment.
Prior to Berry’s appointment to Fish & Wildlife, our paths had never crossed. But at the time, I was told by a knowledgeable source that Berry, in his opinion, was probably the most accomplished fly fisherman in Vermont.
Asked about his years as a fly fishing guide, Berry said that nearly a decade in western Montana gave him valuable lifetime experience.
“Guiding is a pretty cool job with one heck of an office, but rowing a boat down the river all day, every day, can make the day long and tiring,” Berry said. “Guiding was also the best experience imaginable for learning how to work with different kinds of people, build relationships and learning how to support people in ways that are unique to them.”
Those “critical elements” have helped Berry in the fields of management, fundraising and leadership, he said.
Berry will continue to reside in Middlebury, but will be provided with housing in Livingston, Montana, where his new job has its headquarters.
FFI is the only organization that represents the sport of fly fishing for all fish on all waters, Berry said. They do so “by focusing on the three pillars of community, education and conservation,” he said.
“Most people think of trout when they thing of fly fishing, which is a great place to start in a place like Vermont,” Berry said, “but the sport is growing across all species and in regions of the country where trout may not exist. FFI also recognizes the changing and growing demographics of the sport, emphasizing programming for women and other passionate constituencies.”
I remember, quite well, the first time I met Berry. I was ice fishing on Lake Bomoseen one early January day when I spotted a game warden and this other guy approaching. This was shortly after Berry was named as the newest commissioner and, after we talked for 10 minutes or so, I took an immediate liking to the man. What I sensed then, and know now, is that there was no BS to the man. It didn’t hurt that we both are avid hunters.
Berry said that people who know him well have gotten something of a chuckle out of this new job. Meanwhile, he is as fired up as a colorful brook trout to be landing nothing short of a dream job.
“It’s simply the perfect culmination of my personal professional experiences, to such a degree that it might sound as though someone made up a job description just for me,” he said. “I feel incredibly fortunate to have this opportunity and I’m excited to get started.”
As far as goals are concerned, the Middlebury College graduate said that he believes that FFI “is poised for a transformational chapter in its history.”
“I would like to help move the organization into a place of greater relevancy and influence, especially in the world of conservation,” Berry said. “We can teach people how to cast, tie flies and read water, but if we don’t support healthy, natural aquatic systems, there won’t be fish to catch.”
In a prepared statement, Tom Logan, chairman of the board of FFI, said, “We are very proud and excited to have found an individual of Patrick’s credentials to serve FFI in this important leadership position. His management and fundraising experience — and especially his conservation philosophy — will serve FFI well as we continue to strengthen the voice of fly fishers around the world.”
Logan went on to say that Berry's "management and fundraising experience — and especially his conservation philosophy — will serve FFI well as we continue to strengthen the voice of fly fishers around the world."
