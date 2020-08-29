The mission, 30 years ago, was a memorable one. I was invited to climb up, with snowshoes, into some big country, the Lye Brook Wilderness in Sunderland, so that a bear biologist and his team could locate a bear in its den in March and replace its radio collar.
It was surreal, really, when a volunteer pulled a 90-pound female black bear from its place in a deep sleep of winter after he anesthetized the omnivore. Vermont Fish & Wildlife bear biologist Forrest Hammond led the group. He weighed the sow, checked her health, replaced the radio collar and then placed her back in her den, a roughed-out area beneath where a large tree had toppled.
So it was good to learn that Forrest Hammond, known as “Frosty” to friends and co-workers, had been selected for the 2020 moose hunt in Vermont. The only way to get a moose permit is to apply through the Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department. And getting a permit is no easy task.
Just ask Hammond, who has applied every year since Fish & Wildlife began its lottery process back in 1993. That means he went 27 years before getting his first moose permit. His permit is for an either-sex, archery moose only.
While Hammond, a 64-year-old Hartland resident, went a long time before getting his current permit, he did manage to tag a nice bull moose in Vermont in 2014, with a bow, no less, while hunting as a co-permittee with his friend, Al Sands, of Grafton. How did that happen?
In Vermont, anyone who is awarded a moose tag can name a co-permittee and a guide to accompany them on a hunt. The co-permittee, or the second shooter, is legally allowed to shoot the moose.
Hammond is the black bear project leader for Fish & Wildlife. He has been with the department for 30 years. Earlier in his career, Hammond applied for a moose hunting permit in Wyoming for at least 12 years. He worked a biologist there, after graduating from the University of Wyoming, for 14 years. He was never selected for a tag over that time.
Hammond said he talked Sands, an accomplished archer who has shot deer in Vermont and an elk in Idaho, into applying for a moose permit.
“We were both excited about the hunt,” Hammond said. “I had never shot anything with my bow. I scouted with him (before the hunt) and we upgraded our equipment. He mentored me to become a better hunter. I looked at it as if I would be a backup shooter.”
Sands and Hammond agreed they would hunt half the short season for a bull. If no bull showed up, they would tag a cow.
On the second day of the season, the two men went to an area with a beaver pond. “We saw a young bull run off into the fog at first light. Then we separated by about a hundred yards. He was calling to the bull (making the sound of a cow) and, after about a half-hour, the bull started grunting and coming toward him. But for some reason the bull then made a circle around him and walked up and stopped right in front of me, 30 yards away,” Hammond said.
The moose presented Hammond with an ideal, broadside shot. Hammond shot the bull through the ribs. “It was my first bow and arrow kill of any kind,” he said. “Al was excited for me.”
The three men brought all the tools needed to butcher the moose right on the spot. “The day was in the 80s later on. We packed it out before noon, and had it cooling on ice. It was just a wonderful, professional experience,” Hammond said.
Now the two men have another chance at a moose during the early-October hunt. “It will be a re-do of our first hunt. The big question for this hunt is, who is going to shoot the moose? Al certainly has more incentive since I shot one under his permit,” Hammond said.
Contact Dennis Jensen at d.jensen62@yahoo.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.