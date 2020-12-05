You could say that, most of us anyway, are easily distracted. Add on some years, especially when we get into our 70s, and distraction can be a regular occurrence.
No matter how hard you press yourself to remain focused on one thing, the mind often becomes bored with whatever it is you are zeroing in on and, a moment later you realize that, instead of going down to the basement to get a case of water, you find yourself at the work bench wondering where you left that roll of duct tape.
This kind of distraction can occur in the deer woods. It certainly has happened to me. Staying alert while waiting for a legal buck to come your way is one key to success in the deer woods. That said, it is often very difficult to continue to be vigilant hour after hour, especially as the day wears on and you haven’t seen a single deer.
I was seated behind a ground blind a half-mile from my home one late morning during the recent rifle season and, in a matter of seconds, was surrounded by a gathering of sweet, chirping chickadees. Joining these winter survivors were several nuthatches.
It was quite a show and I was surprised to see one chickadee land on a pine tree limb not 5 feet from me. It looked around and the assembly of birds was chirping together. What could they be saying to each other, I thought?
There are times, as when a flock of Canada geese fly overhead, honking along, when I cannot help but look up to locate the noisy flock. The haunting sound of Canada geese is one of the warmest, yet saddest, sounds of fall. I notice, during the past few weeks, fewer and fewer flocks are passing by.
Red-tailed hawks, coyotes, two very rare, up-close looks at foxes, several encounters with fishers and a bunch of other encounters have only served to enrich my days in the woods.
Then there was the late afternoon, must have been about 20 years ago, when I was hunting out of my brother’s camp way up in St. Lawrence County, New York, just across from the Canadian border.
I might have been sitting in the tree stand for about an hour when I heard a rustling of leaves behind me. I froze and, as the sound became louder from right underneath that tree stand, I slowly glanced down and could see, not 15 feet away, a deer feeding.
The tree stand was built in a combination of cedar and some other tree and a mature buckthorn tree grew right up next to the stand. The buckthorn, if memory serves me, is an invasive species with nasty, inch-long spikes. The tree drops a good crop of tiny, black berries and these seeds are clearly relished by deer.
Anyway, I was fascinated to be treated by the prospects of a deer, in this case, a button buck (a male, about 6 months old, that has tiny white buttons at the top of its head. These buttons will later emerge as antlers as the deer ages), right below me. I watched as it eagerly scooped up the berries. The deer was under the tree for a while and I was kind of mesmerized by this up-close encounter.
Then, at some point, I decided to turn my head to scan the overgrown field, a field that had a thick cover of cedars just beyond it. But I had made a critical error: I turned my head quickly, rather than slowly and, as I did, I immediately beheld a mature buck who, almost when I made my move, suddenly turned its head and studied the strange figure before it.
I knew I was made so I pulled the hammer back on my 30-30 rifle and a moment later, that buck turned and began its mad rush out of there. I pulled up, found the buck in the scope and pulled the trigger. The buck dropped at the sound of the rifle.
Yes, it was a lucky shot. But it was also a shot of less than 20 yards. Anyway, the deer was dead moments later and, as I examined the 6-pointer, I counted my blessings. He weighed just over 140 pounds. This was one of those very rare incidents when I managed to kill a buck after the noon hour. If my recollections are right, I have only killed three bucks after noon in more than 50 years of hunting.
Anyway, the point is, I let myself become distracted, but is that really a bad thing? I don’t think so because a day in the woods, hoping to kill a buck, a deer that will later be butchered by the shooter and then enjoyed by three generations of the Jensen clan, is something to stay focused on.
I will always try to stay focused in the deer woods, but I will not let those moments when nature throws its wonders my way be ignored.
Contact Dennis Jensen at d.jensen62@uyahoo.com.
