There is no getting around it anymore. Winter, deep snow, bitter cold has begun to take its toll.
It wouldn’t be so bad if the 3 inches of snow during the recent buck season helped me get out and track some big, old mud-slinger with good antlers to boot.
But my buck-tracking days are long behind me, not that I did much tracking back in my youth, anyway.
No, we now get to where we want to hunt and we sit. And sit. And wait. And keep a close watch for movement.
That strategy, by the way, has paid off in a big way for this deer hunter. I have killed 95% of the bucks I dragged out of the woods by serious pre-season scouting and then simply sitting, waiting for opportunity to pass by.
I know of guys who will push the woods, real slow, I mean slow-motion slow and who do kill their deer. But my guess is, most of the time, these slow-stalkers are taking shots at running deer and for me anyway, I don’t have the confidence or the ability to shoot at and kill a running deer.
Of course, if you choose to sit, you had better be dressed to kill and to keep warm. We had one morning, during the muzzleloader season earlier this month, that showed 7 degrees above at 6 a.m. and, of course, I went out there and sat in my favorite ground blind.
I am an old-timer who believes in the power of wool and, from my socks to my pants, to my heavy coat, mittens and hat, I am sublimely covered in wool. Would not wear anything else.
I own good boots, too, a great pair of LaCrosse boots, with 800 gm of Thinsulate. I don’t know what that means but I can tell you this much: They really do the job.
One morning, during the November buck season, I sat in a ground blind. Earlier, when I left the house, the temperature was 23 degrees. But a nasty wind was right in my face (hey, kids, if you want to hunt deer and you want to find success, always try to keep the wind in your face). Anyway, the wind was expected to blow, according to the morning forecast, 10 to 12 mph. Tack on 23 degrees and the wind in your face, and we’re talking a form of torture.
It was colder than I expected. By 10 a.m., it got a little warmer, but I was no longer having fun, and I have one big rule when it comes to hunting: When it is no longer fun, we shut it down.
To be honest, it was a very disappointing deer season for me. First of all, I missed the one season when I think I have a very good chance of tagging a deer, the four-day muzzleloader season in late October.
I decided to take the trip of a lifetime and play in the World Series of Poker. Unfortunately, I had to be in Las Vegas on Oct. 25, a few days before the opener. In any event, I had the run of a lifetime. I laid out the $1,000 buy-in and made it to the final table, finishing in sixth place and in the money.
No regrets.
So, when the rifle season opened, I had high hopes, but they fell by the wayside. I saw five deer, including a spiked buck, and the season ended without punching my tag.
The muzzleloader season was just as bad and, looking back, I discovered I had to go all the way back to 1988 to have a year when I didn’t get to put away at least one deer in the freezer. I should note I hunted in New York, Maine and in Vermont over those years. I have had a great run so I should appreciate that and move on.
It’s not simply the cold. I’m getting older and deep cold is affecting me in ways it never did. Still, I can stay out there if I put my mind to it. Seeing deer during the season is critical. But sitting still for hours at a time and not seeing deer is a challenge becoming more and more difficult.
It was 20 degrees out there in early morning before I sat down to write this, and I had to get down the driveway to pick up my copy of the Herald.
My thoughts suddenly turn to my old pal, Jim Lynch. Jim was a great hunting and fishing partner. We’ve shot turkeys together, jigged for perch together and never let a deer hunting day go by without calling to see how things went, out there in the woods.
Right about now, I’m guessing, Jim is about to tee off at the golf course near his place in Florida.
To think, what he is missing here in the cold, late days of December and yet another two full months of winter fury straight ahead.
Poor guy.
