It is no secret. Kids today are getting further and further from the reality that is the outdoors. We are all to blame. Parents are too busy and often because they are trying their hardest to provide for their children. Youngsters are raised on a wide variety of electronic devises, things that take them from reading, personal contacts with each other and any connection to the wild world around us.
But there is a glimmer of hope. One bright light is the two conservation camps operated with care by the Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department. Youths from 12 to 14 years get the opportunity to learn about Vermont’s wildlife and gather up outdoor skills.
The one-week-long camps are held at Lake Bomoseen in Castleton and Buck Lake in Woodbury. All campers participate in hands-on learning about fish and wildlife conservation, ecology, forestry, orienteering, safe firearms and archery techniques, swimming, canoeing, fishing and more. Trained natural-resource professionals are part of the camp, and share information about the programs and take campers out on field trips.
Fish & Wildlife Commissioner Louis Porter said the camps offer so much to young people today.
“Here’s the most important thing: They get an opportunity that is increasingly rare in today’s world, even here in Vermont, and that is the opportunity to be out in the wild, in the woods and on the water with other kids,” he said.
And the youth of today really need that opportunity, Porter said. Times have changed, and opportunities for young people and the outdoors are either limited or overlooked.
“Society changed and our expectations of childhood changed,” he said. “It became less safe or appeared to be less safe outside, unsupervised, and kids’ lives became increasingly structured.”
At the camps, qualified, trained instructors offer a week of fun and learning, Porter said.
“What we give is the chance for kids to have that experience in a safe and supervised way,” he said.
The camps open on June 21 and run until Aug. 14. Tuition is $250 for the week, including food, lodging and equipment. But those parents who may not be able to afford to pay for camp have an alternative, Porter said.
“One of the great things I love about the camp is that half of the kids who go to these camps get to go on scholarships,” he said. “The scholarships are given by rod-and-gun clubs, conservation organizations, by towns, Rotary and Lions clubs, the Trappers Association and others. That means kids who might not otherwise be able to go to summer camp have the same opportunities.”
For an added bonus, campers will take a hunter safety course as part of the program. After successfully completing the hunter safety test, the youths will be awarded an orange card, qualifying them for a Vermont hunting license, Porter said.
The breakdown of camps for the two facilities is six weeks for boys, three weeks for girls, three weeks of advanced boys’ camps and two weeks of advanced girls’ camps. According to Fish & Wildlife Education Coordinator Alison Thomas, the advanced sessions include more in-depth activities about backpacking, camping, natural resources and unique hunting and fishing techniques.
One aspect of camp Porter is trying to resolve is attendance at the girls’ camps.
“We have trouble filling up the girls’ weeks,” he said. “I think people assume that conservation camp is for boys or that boys are more interested. But we find that girls are at least as enthusiastic for camp as the boys.”
Camp is a time for youths to do the kinds of things they never have and in a fun setting, Porter said.
“There’s more than conservation going on at the camps,” he said. “They can go from catching frogs to playing in the mud or going for a swim — all of those things that connect you to the natural world.”
Porter said the feedback he has gotten from parents and kids has been wonderful. “We often hear from campers that it is not only the best week of their summer but one of the best experiences they have had at that age,” he said.
For more information about Green Mountain Conservation Camps, contact: fwgmcc@vermont.gov or call 828-1460.
Online applications and information are available at www.vtfishandwildlife.com.
