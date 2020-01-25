One gorgeous July day, perhaps two or three years ago, out in our back yard, one of my grandsons held a young garter snake in his hands. Proud of his bravery, the boy wore a big smile.
“The thing about garter snakes,” I told him, “is they will not bite if handled gently.” Well, that is true for younger snakes, I said. With the bigger garter snakes, you need to hold them, gently, right behind the head so they cannot reach around you and bite. “But if you tighten the grip around a young garter, they will squirm and might bite,” I said.
Snakes have gotten really bad press, going all the way back to the Garden of Eden. They are amazing critters and play an important role, as predators, in nature’s balance. Since I was a boy, I have had a fascination with snakes and have caught and held garter snakes, green snakes, red-bellied snakes, milk snakes, black snakes and water snakes.
Most of these are quite docile, even as adults, with the exception of the water snake. This is one aggressive snake that, unless you know how to handle them, you will want to avoid. Its bite, while obviously not venomous, hurts like hell. One morning many years ago, while fishing from the shore of Lake Bomoseen, two older women who fished nearby were startled by a large water snake, curled up and sunning itself on the shoreline. I went over to investigate, then managed to grab the snake behind its head and held it up for them to see. This was a big, thick snake. They were aghast. Then I released it.
Here in Vermont, the only poisonous snake, the timber rattler, is on the verge of extinction because of development and human folly. Some people are simply ignorant about animals, particularly snakes, and will kill every one they encounter.
So, it came as no surprise as one snake denigrated another, just last week.
The difference between a rattlesnake and Donald Trump is this: One of them can be deadly, for a reason; the other could be deadly without a cause. Trump’s words have consequences, and he runs off at the mouth with a disregard for facts to the point that it is mind-boggling. He really doesn’t care about the power of his words or what they can do.
But first, let’s get something out of the way right here. There are a number of readers out there who literally go off the deep end whenever I wade into deeper waters. I’ve seen the emails before and I suspect they will make a return. This is because there are readers who maintain I should always stick to “outdoor stuff” and not slip into the realm of politics.
News Flash: It happens to be my column and, if the subject matter is critical to the health of any wildlife species, I’m going there. The link to politics and issues critical to the outdoors is sometimes all too obvious. Don’t like it? Don’t read it!
During a speech before wealthy GOP donors at a recent fundraiser at Mar-a-Lago, his resort in Florida, he mocked environmental issues concerning his border wall and those who were worried about disrupting turtle and rattlesnake nesting sites.
According to Huffpost, this is what “Dumb Donald” had to say about one of my favorite reptiles: “As many as we kill, they’ll be here long after us,” he said. “The rattlesnake, you can kill every son-of-a-bitchin’ rattlesnake.”
Every time we think the Commander-in-Thief has sunk to a new low, he trumps us anew. His ignorance knows no bounds. And so, if you believe in Trump, as many do, then his message is clear: Kill the rattlesnake. And note that, as usual, Trump offers no reason for this other than his gross ignorance.
It is downright perplexing that a mind-boggling number of Americans — perhaps as many as 40% — cannot see through the bluster of this empty suit of a man. He projects toughness when we should know that this clown we call a president has never really been tested, when it comes to courage or taking a stand. More than anything else, he proved this during the height of the Vietnam War when Commander Bone-Spurs was exempted from serving. But a further check of his medical records has found Trump was actually diagnosed by his family doctor with a back problem that would eventually keep him from serving — the examination found Trump had no spine.
This tough-guy role Trump loves to project is, more than anything else, a true danger, because as Trump has no real sense of what courage is, he cannot comprehend the danger behind false courage. It is the kind of thing that can lead to the assassination of a top general of a hostile nation and to war.
Meanwhile, we must hope and, if it is your thing, we must pray, that this miscreant of a man is either removed from or voted out of office. I do not know if this great, free country, this experiment of democracy, could survive another four years of the biggest fraud ever seen in the White House.
Long live the rattlesnake.
Contact Dennis Jensen at d.jensen62@yahoo.com.
