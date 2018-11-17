Deer Dennis: The buck season is a week old and I haven’t seen a deer yet. What advice can you give me?
— Bob in Belvidere
Dear Bob: There is still time to head over to New York. Or New Hampshire. Or Maine. Vermont? Are there still any deer left in Vermont?
Deer Dennis: I see photos, from time to time, of you posing with a buck. How do we know if you were the person who really shot that deer?
— Thomas in Townshend
Dear Doubting Thomas: How do you know, Thomas, that your mother is your mother? Do you know how your brain functions? How do you know whether the president isn’t insane? Some things we simply must believe. A little faith here, OK?
Deer Dennis: I read some time ago that you are not a bear hunter. Why is that?
— Annie in Andover
Dear Annie: Bear in mind that I barely ever see bear. I don’t care for bear and would scare, on that rare occasion, when a bear went on a tear, especially anywhere near my derriere. Hey, I’m a poet; don’t you know it?
Deer Dennis: I read somewhere that you have an opinion on just about anything and that, at times, you have strayed from the outdoors and went so far as to attack our “Dear Leader.” What do you have to say about that?
— Paul in Putney
Dear Paul: If it quacks like a duck and acts like a schmuck, well, then let’s all have a big glass of Kool-Aid and shout, together, “Four more years,” “Make America Great Again,” “War is Peace,” “Freedom is Slavery,” “Enemy of the People.” Enough said.
Deer Dennis: I’ve been hunting for deer during the rifle season in Vermont for 22 years and haven’t taken a buck yet. What have I been doing wrong?
— Beverly in Brandon
Dear Beverly: Deer hunting in Vermont.
Deer Dennis: When is the right time to hunt deer? I like to sleep late and usually don’t get out into the woods until about 9:30 a.m. Then, I head back home at about 11 a.m. for a big lunch and a nap. I try to stay awake out there but it can be difficult. Any advice?
— Wally in Whiting
Dear Wally: Take up painting or basket weaving. Both are far less strenuous for your lifestyle. Stay out of the woods.
Deer Dennis: I have been reading you for some time and I think your “Deer Dennis” letters are all made up. I think this is a gotcha moment.
— Gertrude in Goshen
Dear Gertrude: I could send you a sample of some of the emails I get. However, this is a family newspaper and, well, I could get into some trouble, what with the language and all.
Deer Dennis: I really love your stuff, your courage, your skills. You are the best. Why doesn’t everyone just love you?
— Connie in Corinth
Dear Connie: Please, I beg you, mom, no more letters. It’s embarrassing, really. And don’t forget about that $20 you owe me.
Contact Dennis Jensen at d.jensen62@yahoo.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.