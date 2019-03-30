There are at least three significant factors that have a major impact on the future of deer hunting in Vermont, and all three were on display at a deer hearing in Rutland last week.
The population of hunters has grown older, and there has been a drastic decline in hunting licenses sold and a growing population of deer, particularly antlerless deer, which presents a huge challenge to the Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department.
As I walked into the cafeteria at Rutland High School and scanned the growing crowd in attendance, one dynamic stood out: A large majority of those gathered were gray-haired or balding men.
Oh, there were some younger guys and women who showed up, but the place really teemed with old geezers. This factor is not unique to Vermont; it is found across the nation. Younger hunters are not taking up hunting the way they did in years past, and that poses a huge problem for the future of hunting as we know it. In addition, hunting license sales have declined by more than 40 percent in Vermont in only three decades.
In any event, Fish & Wildlife brought these Vermonters together to discuss a number of radical changes in how we hunt deer in Vermont. The biggest changes under proposal include a statewide, one-buck rule; lifting the spiked buck ban in 11 of 21 wildlife management areas; opening archery season to crossbows; expanding the length of the archery season; and opening a new, four-day antlerless muzzleloader hunt in October.
The hearing opened with remarks from Fish & Wildlife Commissioner Louis Porter, and a detailed slideshow and talk by Nick Fortin, the deer team leader.
“We have to figure out new ways to harvest deer,” Fortin told the estimated 160 people who showed up. “And we have to provide as many ways for hunters as we can to effectively manage the deer herd.”
In a nutshell, that is why the Vermont Fish & Wildlife Board is now considering the sweeping changes proposed by the Fish & Wildlife Department.
While antler restrictions (the spiked buck ban) have worked, for the most part, Fortin said, in places like the Northeast Kingdom they have had little effect. And here is a startling example of what happens to bucks in places like the Northeast Kingdom (where Fish & Wildlife wants to repeal the spiked buck ban): Fortin told the crowd, “Half of the bucks that survived hunters last year will not make the next season” because of the severe winter kill from the winter of 2018-19. Those bucks, some of whom could have been taken by hunters, instead perished and went to waste.
Fortin stressed that three elements of the deer proposal were critical if Fish & Wildlife is to make an impact on decreasing the number of antlerless deer in the state. Those are the one-buck rule (two bucks were legal in 2018), the extended archery season, and allowing hunters to shoot spiked bucks in the Northeast Kingdom and along the Green Mountains. All the proposals by Fish & Wildlife, if approved, would not go into effect until 2020.
“All of these are intended to work together,” Fortin said. “It’s all or nothing.”
After Fortin’s talk, the crowd was broken down into some 14 groups, where various leaders led a discussion about the proposals, giving hunters the opportunity to discuss those they supported and those they opposed.
Following that, the floor was open for discussion. The proposals to allow crossbows during the archery season and lifting the spike-horn ban in designated wildlife management areas came under some criticism, while the impact of too much posted land was also an issue to a number of hunters.
“I don’t think we have the deer herd, the (number of) does that you think we do,” said Rick Snow, of Castleton. “The state is posted everywhere.”
The issue of tax incentives for landowners who don’t post their land emerged in comments by several speakers, as it does at every deer hearing. Scott Darling, a Fish & Wildlife biologist, told the crowd that in every session of the Legislature, this issue is brought up and discarded because of the financial costs involved.
Joe Bruno, another Castleton resident, warned Fish & Wildlife the changes pushed by the department could very well backfire. “I promise you that there will be more posting” of land under these proposals, he said. Bruno also noted the expanded hunting dates will clash with those non-hunters who will find themselves less likely to walk the woods during hunting seasons. “I think people are getting uneasy with all of these seasons,” he said.
Another speaker, this one from Benson, had no problem with the proposals: “I’ll shoot every deer you let me shoot,” he said.
While Fish & Wildlife has tried to keep antlerless deer numbers down through both the archery and the December muzzleloader seasons, not enough deer have been taken to put a real dent in the population. The muzzleloader season requires hunters to apply for a permit to shoot deer without antlers. And 2018 tells just how short Fish & Wildlife projections fell, because thousands of permits went unallocated in six wildlife management areas.
Meanwhile, Justin Lindholm, a former member of the Vermont Fish & Wildlife Board from Rutland County, made an interesting observation when the hearing came to an end. Lindholm said he could recall when past deer hearings prompted a good deal of acrimony on the part of hunters, as well as rudeness, directed at Fish & Wildlife officials.
“It was real civil,” Lindholm said of the gathering. “It was not super-emotional.”
Contact Dennis Jensen at d.jensen62@yahoo.com.
