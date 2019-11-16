First things first: It is a simple fact that I am a deer hunter, but the truth is I am a meat hunter, as well. There has been a good deal of debate over those of us who are content to take any legal buck and those who hunt for big, heavy-antlered bucks.
Hey, I am not about to criticize any hunter who passes up a smaller buck because he wants one with bigger antlers and a bigger body size. In fact, I honor such hunters because the challenge, for them, is greater.
Over the years, I have been fortunate enough to take deer in several states and, almost without exception, have been bringing home the venison every year for more than four decades.
I love the taste of venison but, even more, I cherish the fact that, every time members of my family sit down to dine on this free-range meat, I feel a great sense of pride in (1) I shot this deer, (2) I butchered this deer and (3) I prepared it for the table.
I have never pretended to be anything but a meat hunter. And I don’t apologize for it. While I cannot, nor will not, speak for any other deer hunter in Vermont, I have learned, at least in my part of the woods, if you get a crack at a legal buck, you take it. There is a very good chance that opportunity will not present itself again during our short buck season. Our firearms season is only 16 days, compared with weeks in Maine, New Hampshire and upper New York State.
Meanwhile, it is true I have come under considerable criticism because I have been consistently opposed to the Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department’s decision, back in 2005, to ban the taking of spiked bucks during the firearms season which opened this morning.
It has always been my position that the spike-horn ban was motivated, for the most part, by hunters who often owned, or had access to, large tracts of posted land. They wanted, you see, the bucks that crossed their property to “grow” bigger antlers and heavier bodies. Nothing wrong with that concept, by the way, if you live in a state that has the right balance of bucks per square mile, quality habitat, and a good amount of open land for hunters. Vermont has none of that.
What the spike horn ban did, in effect, was to rob the little guy, the weekend hunter, the hard-working men and women who, for the most part, were forced to hunt on public land or tracts of land that get heavy hunting pressure. Not only that: Back in the days when you could kill a spiked buck, the average hunter still went seven, eight or nine years for every buck. Now? That poor sap is going to kill one buck every 15 years, if he or she is lucky.
Is it any wonder that far too many deer hunters have either put away their rifles for good or now spend their time hunting in other, more progressive states rather than here in Vermont?
And still the ban is in effect. That’s interesting when you consider the fact that neighboring New Hampshire and New York, in addition to nearby Maine, have no such spike-horn ban. I wonder why those three states haven’t caught on to the infinite “wisdom” of the way we hunt bucks here in Vermont? Here’s why: It simply doesn’t work. We were told, early on, when the buck kill dropped to ridiculous lows (we shot a jaw-dropping 3,944 bucks in that first year, 2005) that the figures would surely catch up, just as soon as we could “save” — as if deer could be compared to a savings account — those 1-year-old bucks so they would grow to bigger size the next year. And, hey, those that made it, sure did grow bigger antlers and heavier weights.
But a New York deer biologist I interviewed after Vermont went through 10 years of this spiked-buck ban, said that if the state didn’t see a dramatic kill after that decade, the plan was nothing but a big, fat failure.
Ten years later? The buck kill was a pathetic 6,140 in 2014. You have to go back to the brutal winters of the early-1980s to see those kind (6,092 bucks reported in 1983) of depressing numbers.
Oh, and don’t forget, in the 10-year stretch of from 1991 to 2000, the buck kill exceeded 10,000 legal bucks over six years, with three years posting kills over 9,000 legal bucks. And, yes, we did kill spiked bucks over that stretch.
And yet, the folly continues, and those bucks that were supposed to be “deposited,” you know, “saved” for the next year, simply did not appear. We can only guess what happened to those spiked bucks you and I passed up on, by law, but a man I respect a great deal speculated those youngsters either died because of winter kill, were struck by cars, were poached, or God-only-knows-what happened. But, the fact is, the majority were not around the following year.
So, if a spiked buck comes along this season, obey the law, as bad as it is. You have no other choice. Of course, you could always head over to Maine, or New Hampshire or New York where the spike horns are legal and deer hunting makes all the sense in the world.
Contact Dennis Jensen at d.jensen62@yahoo.com.
