So, the magic month will soon be here. Sure, it’s a little early but, when it comes to deer hunting, it’s never too early to talk about deer. The November buck season will soon be upon us.
We have antlers on our mind and only antlers. While some states allow hunters to take antlerless deer during their buck seasons, not here in “still steeped, knee-deep in old Grandpa’s Vermont.” No, sir.
We don’t shoot does during the buck season. Hey, not only that. In most of the state, we don’t even allow for shooting those “puny” spike horns. Yep. We’re the Green Mountain State where the states to our left and right allow hunters to kill spiked bucks. We’re so far advanced here in Vermont compared to you “backward states” (that includes you, Mr. Maine) that we are the proud-to-pass on those “inferior” bucks.
This “proud” tradition has been in place since 2005 when a whopping 3,944 bucks were taken by an estimated 70,000 hunters. Sure makes you out-of–staters from Maine or New York or New Hampshire want to hunt here, doesn’t it?
Yeah, the so-called antler restriction has really done its job in Vermont. When looking at the buck kill figures since that “banner” year of 2005, you can see that the kill has never reached the 8,000-buck kill. Compare that to the sad, sad decade from 1991 to 2000 when the buck kill in Vermont surpassed 10,000 critters in six of those 10 years.
I guess we lost a bunch of deer when they headed south to Florida in September 2005, just like the multitude of Vermonters who flock to the Sunshine State every fall. The only difference is, they ain’t coming back.
That has to be the case here because, since the spike horn ban, the buck kill in Vermont has never returned to those record kills, despite promises from dedicated biologists who insisted that, over time, the buck kill from those good old days would return.
And there’s even more on the plate now, for deer hunters in Vermont. Actually, make that less. In the past, you could shoot two or three bucks in a single year (combined with the archery season and the muzzleloader season). But we have been killing so many bucks in Vermont — a whopping 7,458 in 2019 — that we passed a new law limiting the buck kill to just one buck per year. That means if you kill a buck during the archery season, you can forget about the firearms season and sit at home and watch any number of those mind-expanding reality shows with your wife or your husband or whomever.
You can’t really blame the Fish & Wildlife Department’s decision (yes, you can) to cut the buck limit per hunter to one animal or for its mind-blowing ruling back in 2005. During the deer hearings held in 2004, we heard hunter after hunter stand and testify that we needed “quality deer management” in the Green Mountain State.
Those deer hunters, those miserable slobs who might kill a buck every nine or 10 years, you know, the kind of person who would shoot, gasp, a spiked buck? Forget about them!
We need quality here, especially for all of the folks who post their large tracts of land and who can sit back and watch their precious bucks grow big, impressive antlers and body weights. The little guys who hunt state land and little parcels where they might get permission to hunt? Forget about them.
For the life of me, I cannot understand why New York, New Hampshire and Maine have not followed the example set by Vermont with its spike horn ban in 2005. Here is what you are missing: An army of longtime Vermont hunters who have put away their deer rifles for good and even more Vermont deer hunters who now travel to New York, New Hampshire, Maine, Illinois, Ohio and elsewhere to hunt rather than push the woods in Vermont looking for any buck that doesn’t have two spikes emerging from its head.
Yep, we did it up real sweet here in Vermont. Why, every season, we take about 25% of the buck kill out of the November rifle season and put them in the buck bank where a small majority, those with access to big, posted property, can just sit back and watch them grow or, in most cases, never really appear.
So, eat your hearts out, Maine, New Hampshire and New York, where you have stuck with that antiquated notion of killing spiked bucks. Maybe the day will come when your fish and wildlife departments will come up with a spike horn ban, eliminating about one-quarter of the buck kill and telling 25% of your deer hunting population that they simply do not matter any longer.
That is the Vermont way, the place where we offer fewer bucks to fewer hunters.
Contact Dennis Jensen at d.jensen62@yahoo.com
