An effort to support a significant trout habitat restoration project planned for Rutland’s Moon Brook will be the focus of a film fundraiser at Rutland’s Paramount Theater on June 13 at 7 p.m.
Joe Mark, a member of the board of the Southwestern Vermont chapter of Trout Unlimited, said the film celebrates the birthplace of trout fishing. Fly fishing did not get its start on Vermont’s Batten Kill or on the Beaver Kill in the Catskills. The birthplace of modern-day fly fishing is rather the spring-fed, gin-clear chalk streams of England. “The film ‘Chalk: Bedrock of Fly Fishing’ is about these legendary streams in England where trout fishing originated hundreds of years ago,” Mark said. “This is where the legends of fly casters fished,” he said. “It’s the holiest region on earth for devoted fly fishermen.”
Along with TU, the other supporting sponsors for the evening are WhistlePig Distillery, the Orvis Corp. and All Saints Anglican Church in Rutland.
The film will serve as both a must-watch experience for the dedicated, passionate fly angler, as well as a great way to support the trout habitat project for Moon Brook.
“This film really illustrates how people can work together to protect and restore trout streams for future generations,” Mark said.
One of the main points that the film “Chalk” makes is that quality trout waters can exist, even in urban areas, when steps are taken to restore and conserve them, Mark said.
Rutland is now committed to bringing brook trout back to Moon Brook and Mussey Brook, both tributaries of Otter Creek that flow through the city. The “Chalk” fundraiser is only the first step. The second step will be to provide “people-power” for planting protective, streamside vegetation, according to Mark. That, along with the lowering of two impoundments on Moon Brook, will result in cooler water temperatures needed by brook trout.
You could say that Joe Mark is neck-deep in a bid to bring the only native Vermont trout — the brook trout — back to the forefront of trout fishing in Vermont. Mark, who resides in Castleton, serves as the coordinator for an ambitious, marvelous program known as “Trout in the Classroom.” The program is part of a nationwide environmental education program in which students raise brook trout from eggs before releasing them in a state-approved stream. Today, TIC is in place in 85 Vermont schools.
The Moon Brook project is one more step in bringing this vibrant, hearty trout back to the city of Rutland.
“There aren’t many urban areas in the Northeast where a child can catch a trout within city limits,” Mark said. “But you can do that in Rutland. A kid could grab her rod, jump on a bike and ride to East Creek or Otter Creek with realistic hopes of catching a nice brown or rainbow trout.”
The problem is, neither of these waters carries brook trout, “Vermont’s state fish so prized by anglers,” Mark said.
There was a time when the city had healthy brook trout streams, Mark said. “Three small tributaries of East and Otter Creeks — Moon Brook, Muzzey Brook and Tenney Brook — once provided viable brook trout habitat, but storm runoff and water temperatures warmed by shallow ponds and insufficient shade have wiped out the trout and the stream insects that are their principal food,” he said.
Mark said that funds raised at the June 13 event will help to support a variety of habitat improvements, in particular the planting of trees and shrubs to provide cooling cover for the waters.
Mark went on to say that he is hoping “that the ‘Chalk’ evening and its publicity will generate interest in and support for stream restoration activities and perhaps even recruit volunteers.”
Dennis Jensen can be reached at d.jensen62@yahoo.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.