While it is still too early to know for certain, it appears fishing license sales are on the increase. It could be that because of the COVID-19 pandemic, many people have more time on their hands to pursue activities they did not have the opportunity to take part in before.
In any event, a big day approaches for Vermont anglers and non-anglers alike. June 13 marks the opening day of the state’s bass fishing season and opens all waters on that day to people without a fishing license to test their luck and skills during Vermont’s Free Fishing Day.
Bass fishing is a great way to spend a morning or the entire day, for that matter. Bass, especially the younger variety, are very aggressive feeders and can be taken on a wide variety of baits and artificial lures. Every year, it seems, some young boy or girl will be fishing from a dock or from shore with a simple bobber and night crawler and, wham, Mr. Big comes along and inhales the crawler and they are in for battle with a bass that will go four or five pounds. You can almost bet that any young angler who brings in a fish of that size will become an angler for life.
I was introduced to fishing at the age of about 11 or 12 when I would get on my bike and ride some 4 miles to a farm pond. I would dig up worms near the pond, climb down a steep bank to my favorite spot and launch a worm and red-and-white bobber into the water.
Later, I became a bit more sophisticated, working a large Hula-Popper (I have landed more big largemouth bass on a Hula-Popper than with any other plug or lure) along the surface or rowing my canoe, and later my kayak, into a little cover and throw spinnerbaits or deep-running plugs into Lake Bomoseen.
But back to Free Fishing Day. It’s an event that makes a lot of sense. The Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department introduced the free event a number of years back so that people who haven’t ever fished can give the sport a try at no expense. The department’s goal, of course, is to get more people out on Vermont’s lakes, ponds and rivers, find out what a great pastime fishing is and hope they will come back, the next time with a license in their pockets.
“Fishing is an activity that can be shared with family or easily taught to newcomers while enjoying quality time together,” Fish & Wildlife Commissioner Louis Porter said in a prepared statement.
Visit www.vtfishandwildlife.com to learn more about fishing in Vermont or to purchase a fishing license. The 2020 Fishing Guide and Regulations book is available free from license agents, at fish and tackle shops around the state and an online version is on the department’s website.
Wright honored
The Native Fish Coalition announced the dedication of its Vermont Chapter in memory of former Fish & Wildlife Commissioner Steven Wright, who died in January.
A native of Georgia, Wright had degrees in biology and fisheries management before moving to Craftsbury with his young family in 1985. After serving as commissioner under Gov. Madeleine Kunin, Wright taught at Sterling College for 25 years, serving as president there in the years 1988-91. After a series of environmental jobs, Wright was employed by the National Wildlife Federation and was a vocal opponent of the industrial wind projects in Orleans County.
Wright worked hard at trying to convince the outdoor community and environmentalists that both had a common goal: The protection of our precious outdoor resources.
“Steve was a trailblazer for conservation and courage,” said Patrick Berry, the president and CEO of Fly Fishers International and a former Fish & Wildlife commissioner.
Tim Hayes, chair of the Vermont NFC, said “Vermont NFC is honored and humbled to dedicate our chapter in honor of Steve Wright. He helped us build a foundation in Vermont for protecting wild native fish.”
The Vermont chapter of NFC is advocating for a reduction of the 12-fish daily limit on native brook trout in rivers and streams, which is more than double that of most other Eastern states.
NFC is a nonprofit volunteer organization with chapters in Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont and Massachusetts. For more information, visit nativefishcoalition.org.
Contact Dennis Jensen at d.jensen62@yahoo.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.