So it comes down to visualizing what you believe will happen. I am certainly not alone in this. You think about the opening day of the firearms season and what you must do to succeed. You are confident about your prospects but must follow that up with results.
And then picture in your mind a good, legal buck, on the prowl, in the rut, looking for a doe in heat, coming in at the next minute or hour.
You base this visualization on past experience. But you know for a fact, that deer are unpredictable, that they often show up where you least expect them to.
Here’s my vision for the first day, Nov. 14:
It’s about an hour into opening day and the shots are going off. You’ve seen this show — rather, you’ve heard this show — before. If you have any blood pressure, your senses are now at high alert. Any moment now, and this has happened in the past, a deer might appear. And I do mean, appear. Like out of thin air.
One moment, the woods are still, except for that pesky gray squirrel that is driving you nuts behind your tree stand. Is that a deer? Is that a deer? Of course not, it is a squirrel, moving from one spot to another, then dipping its nose into the leaves for an acorn. Noisy little buggers.
That “hot hour,” falling somewhere between 7:30 and 8:30 a.m., has passed and the shape of a big, brown deer, hopefully carrying legal antlers, has not appeared.
But back to those squirrels. During the bow season, I had to be so careful about moving my head this way and that, slowly scanning the woods for the movement of a deer. But I’ve got this problem squirrel 20 yards out and he is having a feast. Just the morning before, a squirrel, behind my ground blind, saw me move my head and started that awful barking sound. This went on for about 10 minutes, telling the world that there is trouble about.
But after years, you’ve gotten good at this, this knowing the difference between a squirrel rummaging through the woods and the sound of an approaching deer, in dead leaves. Yeah, right.
There was that time maybe 15 years ago when at least two squirrels were raising havoc all around me. I assumed the approaching sound of leaves just behind my stand was just another squirrel. But here comes a 5-pointer, moving along, on the prowl, as bucks do in mid-November.
The wind was good and, as he passed by me at less than 25 yards, I pulled up, put the scope behind the ribs and touched off a shot. He ran some 50 yards and was dead long before I approached him.
While visualization, along with the confidence of knowing you have done your scouting, have fired your rifle to make sure it is accurate and settled in for the morning, paying attention to the things around you, can also spell success.
It was on the fifth or sixth day of the 16-day season some two decades ago, that I tagged a buck. I changed my plans about where I was going to hunt that morning, thanks to fresh evidence.
With a flashlight showing the way, I spotted a series of tracks in a fresh snowfall from earlier that night. I counted no fewer than six tracks, all headed toward the tree stand to my right. I asked myself, what are the chances that these were all does and that, perhaps, one of them could be in estrous or about to come into estrous?
So I changed my plans to hike another quarter-mile to another tree stand. I climbed up into that stand for the second straight day and, while my head was in constant, slow, motion, back and forth, I really focused on those tracks in the snow which, by the way, passed less than 10 yards from my stand.
A little after 8 a.m., I spot brown movement, to my right. It’s a buck, with good, wide antlers. Its head is 12 inches from the ground, all of his attention on the scent coming up from the tracks in the snow. He does not lift his head and keeps coming in. When he gets 20 yards away, the rifle is up, and I wait for him to offer me a good, broadside shot. When he does, I touch off a shot and, just like that, he collapses in the snow.
He was a nice, 2½-year-old buck, a wide 4-pointer with no brow tines. The buck dressed out at 135 pounds. The point here is to do the work, put in the time but always be prepared to change plans.
Deer are creatures of habit but all of that habit can be tossed out when the rut kicks in on or about the midst of November. Remember that and focus, if you can, where does are found.
Hunt smart, be safe, wear blaze orange and enjoy the woods. And only take a shot if you are certain that you can make a kill.
Contact Dennis Jensen at d.jensen62@yahoo.com.
