The buck season is just about half over and, with a little more than a week left, that buck tag remains un-filled.
And let’s face some facts: The bucks that have survived a week of hunting will be far less vulnerable than they were on opening day. They will be harder to find, harder to hunt.
Still, there are some things you might want to consider, come late-season deer hunting. One factor is obvious: where the food is. And this is a tough one, because this fall has got to be one of the best in the past three decades when it comes to acorns, a prime deer food. On the one hand, the acorn crop is great news because, well, the acorns are wherever you find oak trees. On the other hand, the acorns are so plentiful that deer will be everywhere and nowhere. The point here is, make certain you are focused on hunting anywhere you find acorns.
Better still, locate a place with acorns and relatively thick cover. I talk about hunting thick cover (some hunters would not believe the places I have hunted and killed bucks) all of the time, but it becomes even more of a factor where hunting pressure is on.
But, if you can combine three important elements — the acorns, the thicker cover, and the third and most important factor, where the does are located — you will increase your chances of success far better than if you simply stumble around out there hoping to kill a legal buck.
Of all of these factors, it is hunting in proximity of doe activity that stands out. I believe, with the height of the rut still on and bucks in active pursuit of does, you stand a far better chance of killing a buck where does hang out.
I ventured out into a prime spot, a place where I have shot two bucks, one day, right after the 4-inch snowfall we got five days before the buck season opener. I only went out because I had to make an adjustment on a ground blind I built three years earlier. The only tracks I saw, and these tracks were of good size, with the hooves dragging along in the snow, were made by what was almost certainly a good buck. And he passed less than 15 yards from my ground blind.
This buck and others like him almost certainly have located does in this area on previous ventures and decided to swing by to see if any of their old lady friends were hanging about. I cannot say this area is crawling with does; what I can say is there is enough doe activity for me to put in at least five or six days during the season.
One other factor you must pay close attention to: When you see an adult doe traveling through your neck of the woods, you must make the decision to stay in that spot, until darkness, if necessary. Well, I should say a little before darkness. There is nothing more frustrating, and I have had this happen, than to take a good shot at a buck right before the legal end of the day. You have to find that buck, if he doesn’t fall at the sound of your shot, and trying to track a mortally wounded buck as darkness falls is as frustrating as it gets.
In the earlier days of hunting, I would stay out until the legal end of hunting. No more. If I cannot kill a buck by one-half hour before the end of legal hunting, I am out of there. The fact is, I looked back at days gone by, and I can say with certainty that I rarely saw any deer movement in that last half-hour of time. One other factor for getting the heck out of the woods before last light: Even with blaze orange clothing, deer hunters have been shot in that hour when light was fading fast.
Finally, if you have the great opportunity to hunt the entire week or if you can only get out on Thanksgiving and the last weekend, hunt hard. Get in, get comfortable and stay put all day. If you are a tracker or like to move, slowly and quietly, through the woods, make a day of it. The next rifle season is a year away. Make the most of your time and your efforts.
Contact Dennis Jensen at d.jensen62@yahoo.com.
