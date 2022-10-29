Under normal conditions, today would be a day of decisions — big decisions as to what shall we hunt on the last day of October? Here’s the thing: Looking back on the past, there were no fewer than three options from which to choose.
When the sun comes up, I could be seated in my best ground blind with the bow across my lap or the muzzleloader at the ready. Or, if the mood moves me, I could be pushing the woods above that great deer camp in Pawlet, calling to any flock of birds that might be in the area.
The bow season is a long one (Oct. 1 to Nov. 11 and Nov. 28 to Dec. 15), the fall muzzleloader deer season is only for four days (Oct. 27 to 30) and the fall turkey season runs Oct. 22 to Nov. 6.
At this point, I should note, on this very day one year ago, I was not in a ground blind or working the steep ridge above camp. Nope, on this day, I was playing in the third day of the Senior Event of the World Series of Poker at the Rio in Las Vegas. Believe me, it wasn’t an easy decision, passing up the fall muzzleloader season, but this was probably going to be a once-in-a-lifetime experience I simply could not pass up.
In truth, it was my oldest son, Dan, who reminded me I was talking for a number of years about flying to Las Vegas and entering the Senior Event of the World Series of Poker ($1,000 buy-in), as well as three or four other events.
To this day, I am not really sure how I went so deep into the tournament. The truth is, I played very well, got good cards, was patient and, strangely, was in some kind of zone over the five days of the tournament. Oh, and one other thing: I got lucky. In any event, 1,404 players, all 50 or older, laid down $1,000 each. I found myself at the final table on Day Five, Oct. 31, finished in sixth place and flew home with $120,484. (Last year, the World Series of Poker was held in October because of COVID; it returned to its May-June timetable this year.)
So I thought I would spend time in this space by looking back at some of the highlights of hunting Vermont in October. And only yesterday, something caused me to remember a morning, up in a tree stand, crossbow at the ready, one late October morning.
With a steep ridge to the east and a thick swamp to the west, I normally keep a sharp eye out for movement, coming from the rather thick cover of the swamp. In fact, my guess is 80% of the deer I have seen during the past decade and all of the deer I have killed at this spot, emerged from the swamp. Anyway, I caught movement coming through the swamp and looked on as one, then a second yearling, came right down that well-traveled deer run only about 15 yards from the stand. I kept my eyes glued to the swamp and here she comes, a doe.
But this deer had the experience of the past with her and, still in the swamp, she appeared to be looking right up at me. Well, the tree stand is surrounded with camouflage netting, only my head, camouflaged, and shoulders showing, and I am wondering what has her attention. Maybe a minute later, she steps along that aforementioned deer run and, just as her head goes behind a large oak tree, I come up with the crossbow and set the pin at 10 yards. But I am struck by her size. Maybe, I mean maybe, she will weigh in at 90 pounds, dressed. Finger on the bow’s trigger, I hesitate, and she is standing, maybe 11, 12 yards away. But I made the decision not to kill that deer. And it was not only her size that made me hesitate. It just felt right to let her pass.
To be honest, my reluctance to pull the trigger or let fly an arrow has not occurred very often over the 55 years I have spent hunting (and killing deer) in five different states. I am not sure what transpired on that chilly October morning. But I never regretted the decision.
There was one other time, hunting out of my brother’s place, Camp Swampy, probably 25 years ago. I was perched in a tree stand erected from three close-growing cedar trees early one November when I watched a buck, a spiked buck, with only one spike growing out of its head. I let the buck pass and when I got back to camp, my brother, Tom, was astonished by my decision. I believe he was being funny while also a bit serious when he told me: “Do you know how rare a single spiked buck really is? There are men who have tagged 10-pointers but have never had the opportunity to slay a buck with only one spike. You passed up the opportunity of a lifetime.”
Well, maybe so, but three days later, I put a tag on a very nice 7-point buck that dressed out at 155 pounds.
