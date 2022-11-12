Everyone has that big day, a celebratory day that falls only once a year. For some people, it’s their birthday. It might be a wedding anniversary or perhaps Christmas morning, or the wonderful occasion of the birth of a child.
I can honestly say I honor all of those occasions and more, but if there is one day that brings back great memories and expectations, it is the opening day of the Vermont firearms buck season.
Yes, and that day happens to be today. We have recovered nicely from our late-September operation and, if all goes as planned, I will be in my old, reliable, ground blind when the sun comes up.
But here’s the thing: According to data through the years, about one-half of the buck kill during the 16-day season occurs during the first two days of the season, the opening weekend. There are a number of fairly obvious reasons for this. There will be more deer hunters in the woods during the opening weekend than at any other time. Meanwhile, there are a finite number of bucks in the Vermont woods on the opening weekend and the kill during the first two days means your chances are dropping off considerably after that. But do not despair.
Let’s assume you still have your buck tag come Monday morning. Does that call for a change in strategy, if you want to tilt the odds of success in your favor? Well, yes and no, in my opinion.
There are a number of factors to consider. I once hunted a nice piece of property that, every season, was hunted by some nine or 10 talented deer hunters. As far as I could determine, most of those guys loved to hunt the open hardwoods. And every year, they killed some deer.
At the same time, I focused my hunting on thicker cover, right from opening day. While I almost never killed a buck on the first or second day, it is my belief the guys hunting those open hardwoods had pressured some of those bucks to seek out heavier cover. And sure enough, maybe on the sixth or seventh or 10th day of the season, a good, legal buck would come along and, bang, my season would be over.
Did you see deer during the opening weekend? Did you see does? And here is the most important question when it comes to mid-November: Did you observe any adult does traveling alone? If you did, you can almost bet your favorite deer rifle that doe is either in estrous or coming into estrous. Hunt that place. She may just come by the next morning with her big-antlered, new boyfriend.
I got a call from a guy who read my column, many years ago. He said he had a “problem.” I told him he did not have a problem.
“I don’t know what to do,” he said to me. “All I’m seeing is does. Lots of does.”
So I told him, stay put. There was still more than a week left in the season. It is only a matter of time until one or more of those does come into estrous. He called me some days later. He shot a six-pointer, right in the place where he was seeing all of those female deer. And, yes, the buck was hot on the trail of a hot doe.
None of this stuff, of course, is guaranteed. I have had years where I saw a good number of does during the Vermont rifle season and never saw a single buck. But I had other options, hunts in New York and in Maine where I managed to punch my buck tag.
But nothing is certain in love, poker and deer hunting. That, however, is what makes all three pursuits so interesting.
Enjoy the buck season. Hunt hard, wear some damn blaze orange and maintain a positive attitude.
