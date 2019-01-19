We were saddened to learn of the deaths in 2018 of people we were fond of. Two of them were avid striped bass fishermen. We swapped stories. I fished with one of them; the other angler I never met.
I first bumped into Sandy MacKinnon early one morning while walking the beach at the southern tip of Saco, Maine. The Bondville resident was fishing for striped bass at low tide so I stopped to ask him if he ever caught fish at low water. Just as the inquiry left my lips, I realized what a dumb question it was; otherwise, why would he be out here, on a chilly, windy morning?
Sure, I catch stripers at low tide, at all tides, in fact, he told me. We talked for at least five minutes and then, surprise, Sandy remembered that we had met at a ski meet back in Vermont where his high school son was a competitor. We managed to fish off Saco several times and, during those times, I learned a good deal more about how to fish for stripers.
Last summer, Sandy died. Ironically, I learned about his fate while fishing in Maine. He was a good guy, always with a smile, and will be missed.
Con Hogan and I exchanged e-mails occasionally over a span of almost a decade, always about fishing for striped bass. Con was a former secretary of the Vermont Agency of Human Services.
I grew to appreciate the time he took to write to me, complimenting my work and talking about fishing for stripers off the New Jersey coast.
He last wrote to me on Aug. 18 and died only eight days later:
“Striped bass are truly getting bigger. Off the N.J. coast it’s now almost common to catch fish in the 35-40 inch category. And there are also plenty of fish under 28 inches. I have on my wall at our cottage in Barnegat Light a copy of an article from the Atlantic City Press in 1918 of a 100-pound-plus striper caught off a dock. Wow! … Love your column!”
I don’t really know how I earned his praise, but there it is. We never met, and yet I consider him, to this day, an old fishing pal.
The deaths of both of these men have me thinking about my own mortality, about how important it is to value each and every day, to tell those close to you that you love and care for them.
After that gloomy view of the past year, let us look ahead at what might be in our path.
I took a nasty fall a few days after New Year’s Day, on slick ice, and have re-injured my fully torn left rotator cuff. We’re talking about lots of pain. Thankfully, the folks at the Veterans Administration are continuing their awesome care and, with luck, my shoulder should be better by early April when the mountain bike comes out of storage, and for the opening day of the spring turkey season, May 1.
Over the past couple of years, I have spent some time talking about how mountain biking has improved my fitness and health. I should tell you what I have learned.
With spring, after the snows melt and the trail becomes dry, we will take the mountain bike out and begin our every-other-day run on the rail trail. How has biking improved my mobility? Only a decade ago, my right knee was in such bad condition that I sometimes had to walk with the aid of a cane. Arthroscopic surgery did not appear to have any real positive results. In fact, on several occasions, my VA doctor suggested the “possibility” of knee replacement. I felt that that option was somewhat drastic, and I said that I would agree to surgery only if I found that walking became much too painful.
On a whim, I purchased the mountain bike, about eight years ago. Except for very rare occasions, when I can feel some pain (not while riding), the right knee has recovered in what can only be described as a near miracle. My guess is that the constant, up and down motion of the knee, without the impact of, say running, has been so effective that the knee has almost returned to a normal state. Anyway, I would recommend taking up the mountain bike — with a doctor’s approval, of course — to anyone who has a similar knee problem.
And while I was an avid runner in my 30s and 40s, it is a fact that the demands of running were nowhere as rewarding as taking out that mountain bike. It is a gorgeous run through farms, fields and woodland, with wildlife on some occasions an added bonus.
But now, with the winter months here and a heavy snow falling as these words fall upon a screen, I need to get out as often as possible, for the winter months drag on and, with little or no exercise, I can easily gain 10 or more pounds before that mountain bike once more glides along the rail trail. Thus, I must push myself, to get whatever exercise I can, be it a good, long walk up a dirt road or a slow, careful stroll through the woods.
My only salvation is the coming spring and what it will mean to any fitness that comes with it. I can visualize the trail, feel the sweat as I pedal along, the sweeping views on a cool morning, a deer looking up as I approach and then vanishing into the thicket and then, after 15 or 16 miles, the sweet, exhausting finish.
Like an acorn, ready to burst forth from its shell and push up through the leafy cover, we wait for our moment, our time, when dreaded winter ends and the renewal of spring, in all of its glory, heralds another grand beginning.
Contact Dennis Jensen at d.jensen62@yahoo.com
