It is no secret, if you are paying attention to mass media today, especially in the world of TV and movies, it is clear that the American hunter is viewed as some kind of weirdo, a pathetic “macho man” with his feet planted in the past, or as a crazed killer in the present.

The hunter is almost always portrayed as a bad guy in film. That comes as no surprise since it is pretty well accepted that Hollywood is home to liberals who have no affection for guns or hunting.

