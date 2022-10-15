Mike Pratico

It was sometime back in the early 1990s when I thought I was an accomplished spring wild turkey hunter. Maybe that spring turkey hunting pool, sponsored by a local country store, got me thinking I was the real deal. It was probably around 1991, when some 30 local turkey hunters — some of them genuine legends of the sport — each laid down five bucks to enter the turkey pool.

When May 31 came around, only three of those 30 turkey hunters had scored. Those were tough times for the spring hunt, by the way. In any event, I brought in two long beards, both of which were good enough for first place, while only two other hunters managed to tag a tom that spring.

