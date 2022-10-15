It was sometime back in the early 1990s when I thought I was an accomplished spring wild turkey hunter. Maybe that spring turkey hunting pool, sponsored by a local country store, got me thinking I was the real deal. It was probably around 1991, when some 30 local turkey hunters — some of them genuine legends of the sport — each laid down five bucks to enter the turkey pool.
When May 31 came around, only three of those 30 turkey hunters had scored. Those were tough times for the spring hunt, by the way. In any event, I brought in two long beards, both of which were good enough for first place, while only two other hunters managed to tag a tom that spring.
And so I decided, hey, why not put together a spring turkey hunting seminar in my town of Castleton? I arranged for the seminar to be held the following spring, just weeks before the opener of the wild turkey season. To my dismay, I believe fewer than a dozen people showed up, a pretty good indication I would have to increase my reputation if there were to be any more of these seminars. That one was the last one I ever ran.
But there were a variety of door prizes for those in attendance, and by far, the best ones handed out were thanks to the kindness of a man with a big heart. That man, Mike Pratico, died on Oct. 8. Mike was 71 years old.
A guy with a constant smile, Mike ran a gun shop for years and many years ago, sold me a good, 12-gauge shotgun. Nearly 45 years later, I still own that shotgun, one that has helped me tag a very respectable number of long beards over the years.
I would stop by and visit with Mike from time to time, just to catch up on the local hunting gossip, but I cannot say I knew him all that well. One guy who can talk about Mike is a man who, interestingly enough, was in competition with him. He is Justin Lindholm. They both owned and operated gun shops in the city of Rutland.
Lindholm talked about one humorous aspect when it came to his dealings with Mike Pratico.
“Someone would come to me who wanted to sell a used gun and would say how much Mike was offering him for that gun. ‘Oh, Mike offered me so much,’ he would tell me. Then I’d call Mike and Mike would tell me he didn’t even offer him anything for that gun. We would always have fun with that,” Lindholm said. “It was very friendly. We never had any bad feeling when we were in business.”
Lindholm said Mike was not only a good shot in field competition, but a deadly shot in the woods. “I wonder how many partridge he shot. I will bet that he would go three-for-three for birds when he went into the woods,” he said.
“Another time, I bought an old, engraved Parker (shotgun) with a Damascus barrel for $300. I sold it to Mike for $700 and he sold it for $1,700. He more than doubled his money. That’s how much he knew about shotguns,” Lindholm said. “He had a lot of brains when it came to good, old quality shotguns. He was better than I in that department.”
Meanwhile, Lindholm was asked about his participation in the relatively new program, offered by the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department, that offers first-time hunters, adults, an opportunity to take up deer hunting.
The two-day Novice Weekend, runs concurrently with the Youth Deer Weekend, Oct. 22 and 23. The novice hunter must be accompanied by an unarmed adult who owns a Vermont hunting license.
Lindholm took the trip to Buck Lake recently, where “brand-new hunters can learn how to hunt deer,” he said. Lindholm and another half-dozen volunteers took the recruits through the steps of how to become a successful deer hunter. “They never had anybody to teach them,” he said.
“My specialty was how to hunt public, non-posted land,” Lindholm said. The new hunters are issued a special mentor tag and can legally shoot any deer over those two days.
Lindholm said he volunteered to take part in the program because he wanted to spread the message about what deer hunting is really about. “This was a first time for me,” he said. “I wanted to introduce more hunters into what is good about hunting. I want them to get out there and have fun. It is not just about killing. It is about being in the wild, seeing nature. It’s all good.”
Lindholm has already taken his mentees — a husband and wife — out on a scouting foray. They are learning well and are eager to get into the woods, for real, on Oct. 22. And he will be posting them at his go-to place high up in the woods of Bird’s Eye Mountain.
“We’re going to stay at my camp. There is a lot of social activity at camp, there’s a good deal of fun. Camp is a rich, relaxing experience,” he said.
You have to hand it to folks like Justin Lindholm. Not only is the guy taking his time to introduce people new to the sport; he is going so far as to take them to his favorite places, places where he has found success in the past. We need more people like Justin, both for the Novice Weekend and the Youth Deer Weekend.
