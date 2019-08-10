Every once in a while, the wheels of justice turn with a fine precision.
For years, fish-and-wildlife criminals have been brought before a judge and a sentence is handed down that is not worthy of the crime.
Game wardens have complained, on and off the record for years, about how they carefully compile evidence after an arrest, then bring the case to court, only to have a judge let a fish-and-game violator off with a sentence that does not fit the crime.
But the judge in a case that was held in the matter of a moose that was poached in the Northeast Kingdom town of Westmore issued a solid sentence to 22-year-old Gerin Fortin of Orleans.
Fortin pleaded guilty late in June in Orleans Superior Court to taking a moose in closed season and taking a moose by illegal means. Several other charges were dismissed.
According to the Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department, Fortin admitted to shooting a cow moose in September 2017 in a remote Westmore hay field with the help of the headlights of his truck. Driving his truck, he then dragged the moose for eight miles over pavement on the outskirts of Orleans before abandoning the moose to rot.
Fortin was sentenced to serve 60 days on a state work crew, in addition to probation, ordered to pay $2,000 in restitution, ordered to attend alcohol counseling and was ordered to forfeit the firearm he used in the crime. Fortin also lost his privilege to hunt, fish and trap for three years in Vermont. In addition, his truck was repossessed.
In the past, it was sometimes problematic when Vermont game wardens would work long hours investigating a poaching crime, gathering evidence and seeking witnesses, then bringing a good, solid case to court only to have a judge hand down a sentence that clearly did not fit the crime.
Louis Porter, the Fish & Wildlife commissioner, said that he was satisfied with the sentence handed down by the judge in this case.
Porter went on to praise the work of Col. Jason Batchelder, the top warden for Fish & Wildlife, who “has worked in a serious and sustained way with state’s attorneys around the state to make the importance of these cases known. Our state’s attorneys have been really good partners in taking serious wildlife crimes seriously.”
Porter said that he believes that fish-and-wildlife crimes are offenses that must be taken seriously.
“Wildlife is a public-trust resource, which means it belongs to all members of the Vermont public, so, in our minds, poaching is the same as any other theft from the public,” he said.
Batchelder took over as the chief warden nearly five years ago. He said that in the days when he was a field warden, “It didn’t feel that we were getting the attention we were due in the court system.”
But, as Porter said, Batchelder took it upon himself to reach out to state’s attorneys to see if they would toughen their stand against fish-and-game poachers.
Things have turned around over the past three years, Batchelder said. “People are getting tougher sentences and state’s attorneys are taking our cases to trial.”
The case against Fortin is a great example of that, he said. “We were very happy with the sentence,” Batchelder said.
In Batchelder’s view, fish and game violators “are stealing the resource,” he said. “It’s like stealing from a store. Our wildlife belongs to the people.”
Operation Game Thief, a Fish & Wildlife program that rewards those who report on fish-and-wildlife violators, has played a big role in helping wardens catch poachers.
One citizen was so outraged by the moose poaching case and the disturbing circumstances that went with it, they started a “Go Fund Me” page to raise money to offer a reward for the crime. The money from that page went to Operation Game Thief and was instrumental in solving the case.
“I can’t thank them enough,” Batchelder said. “This is only a reminder that we have a very important job and we’re not going away.”
Finally, Batchelder said, he wanted to compliment the two wardens who worked so hard on this case — Mike Scott and Jason Dukette. “They did a great job,” he said.
Contact Dennis Jensen at d.jensen62@yahoo.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.