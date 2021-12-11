Looking back on the year, I have much to be thankful for. Yes, I have a problem moving about, brought on by some mysterious back injury, an injury that has stumped the doctors at the VA hospital in White River Junction, where I get my care.
But hope springs eternal and I have confidence that the sharp pain in my upper leg will soon be gone and, by April, I will be back on the mountain bike once more.
Most of the best memories that I cherish have occurred while hunting with my sons. There was the morning, a few years back, when I killed a four-pointer just after 9 a.m. on the second day of the rifle season. I called my youngest son, Matthew, to tell him of the good news and to ask for his help dragging the buck out of the woods. He offered to leave his tree stand, right then, but I told him to hold off. I had to dress the buck out and was in no hurry.
At around 10 a.m., Matt told me later, he stood up and removed his gloves and was about to collect his gear when he spotted a buck coming his way about 80 yards out. The buck, a bigger four-pointer than mine, went down at the crack of his rifle. We have a great photo, with both bucks in the back of my truck and both of us smiling.
Maybe 10 years ago, Mike, my middle son, and I set out with a man with a large boat, headed to deep water to fish for pollack and cod. We caught so many pollack that, after a few hours, we could no longer hold up our fishing rods. That was a day to remember.
And then, that morning last May, when Dan called in and killed his record tom, a beautiful bird that weighed in at 20 pounds, with a 10½-inch beard and spurs that measured 13/4 inches. Dan’s bird goes into the Vermont record book with a score of 68 4/8.
I could not be prouder of my three sons.
Going back some years, that morning, my first morning hunting with Stu in Maine, I shot a spectacular, nine-point buck with long brow tines. It was my first Maine buck and it was a great hunt.
One morning, maybe 10 years ago, I was walking with Sophia, my granddaughter, on a cloudy morning in Maine. We were picking up shells, doing the stuff that Papa and his precious granddaughter love to do while on summer vacation.
As we approached a gouged-out section of water, I saw something I have only witnessed twice in 30 years of visits along the coast of Maine. Out in front of us, not 25 or 30 yards from the beach, striped bass were coming out of the water, feeding on sand eels that were trapped in the pool.
So here I am, with my fishing tackle a good half-mile away, looking on as a big school of stripers repeatedly broke water. Oh, well. So the next morning at about the same time, I set out with my favorite casting rod and black plug, hoping against hope that, somehow, just maybe, those fish would be back.
When I got about 200 yards from the place, I could see three fishermen, two casting plugs and another fly fishing, casting furiously into the fury of feeding stripers. I hurried to the place and got the news: No one had as yet hooked into these surface-breaking stripers.
On only my second cast, I was onto a fish, a good fish. I reeled in the 25-inch striper and looked on as the other anglers gave me a look that said: “What the hell?”
Minutes later, the fish were gone and I walked back to the beach house with dinner.
I had another amazing morning in the deer woods, and it occurred on the 11th day of the buck season, just a few weeks ago. I was situated in my favorite ground blind on what was a quiet first few hours. Then, at about 9 a.m., I caught movement, right in front of me and looked on as two young deer came thundering out of the cover. They stopped about 15 yards out and were both looking back at the place where they had come from.
Deer that are alarmed by any predator do not stop and look back. They flee, as quickly as possible, and I expected another deer to show up. And she did. It was a mature doe, almost certainly the mother of the twins. She came out and appeared to ignore both of them as she walked on, just 10 yards out front. Then I noticed her tail, which was out straight from her body. That can only mean one thing: This doe was in estrous.
As she and her twins walked by, I turned my full attention to the place where she had emerged and kept my eyes peeled right there. Maybe a minute later, he showed up, white antlers clear to me at 40 yards. I brought the rifle to my shoulder and fixed the scope on the buck’s head and it confirmed what I already knew: It was a spiked buck with good, wide antlers. I cursed my bad luck, the same sad, bad luck I have experienced over the past decade. I let the buck pass because of Vermont’s pathetic spiked-buck ban.
As he walked off, I turned my attention back to the place where he came and kept my eyes there for the next four hours but no other buck appeared. Still, it was a great experience, to have a buck, hot on the trail of a doe in heat, at that range.
There are more, many more, days in the woods and on the water, where I saw and experienced things that will stay with me until the end of my days.
Contact Dennis Jensen at d.jensen62@yahoo.com
