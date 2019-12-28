It’s that eerie period between darkness and light. At this stage, I will have to pass on any deer because, in low light, it is too risky that what looks like a doe could very well be a buck with short, straight spikes emerging from its head and often concealed by its very large ears. You would not see them in this light.
The Vermont spike-horn ban, much to my dismay, is still in effect and I will not break the law, no matter how much I might disagree with it.
In any event, it is a strange morning, weather-wise. It was 33 degrees when I set out in the dark, the warmest hunting start in weeks. Meanwhile, we saw a rifle season, now passed, that has to go down as one of the coldest, as well as one with more snow than normal, and I am still without a deer.
And stranger still, a steady rain the previous day has washed away all the white that covered these woods since the middle of November.
It is a good thing I applied for and received an antlerless tag for the nine-day December muzzleloader season, because this will be my last opportunity to put some venison in the freezer.
And, to be honest, things are not looking all that good. Hunting for six out of the first eight days (sick with a stomach bug for two of those days), I have yet to see a single deer. That is the way it has gone down.
While I don’t have records to prove it, my guess is we would have to go back to the mid-1980s, when I didn’t tag a deer, either in Vermont or New York or Maine. And that is not to pass myself off as some great deer hunter, either. The fact of the matter is, I have had great opportunities and much success in upper New York State, and that has gone a long way to success in the deer woods.
But now I am looking at the real possibility of a year without venison chops, lean London broils cooked over the porch barbecue grill, and hamburger for our famous venison chili.
Something else has come into play over the past few years. While retirement meant many more days to hunt for deer in Vermont and elsewhere, things began to change as I got older. I had to slow down. I still got out there, but I had to weigh two factors every time I set out. The first is how far I can go on any given day. Pushing a half-mile into the woods is no problem, as long as I take it easy as I go. The second factor, however, is more restrictive: I can only trek so deep into the woods with the understanding that, when I shoot a deer, I am usually on my own and will have to get that deer out on my own.
Even in the good old days, when I was younger and in great physical condition, dragging a 150-pound buck from the woods was a real challenge. But, to be honest, I relished that chore, thoroughly thrived on it. There is something primordial, I believe, in dragging a deer from the woods, an end-achievement, physically demanding yet soul-fulfilling in that what was being pulled from the woods was pure and wholesome and would feed the family, that hard work, a love for hunting and persistence, is what led to this demanding end.
Anyway, the rifle season came and went and, while I did see deer on a few days, it was arguably one of the worst buck seasons ever. Some mornings of extremely cold temperatures, troublesome shifting winds and few deer sightings all contributed to a nearly uneventful 16 days.
Five days later, I set out for the beginning of the nine-day muzzleloader season, but this time, I had an ace up my sleeve: the antlerless tag. That clearly increased my odds for success, but with deer hunting, just like poker, there are no guarantees.
So the Green Bay Packers, the only sports team I have followed with a near-religious fervor for 50 years, will host the Chicago Bears, their arch-rivals for 100 years, on this last deer day at 1 p.m. Forget it, if I can’t deliver by noon, I’m out of here and seated in my favorite chair for the big game.
Ever alert and seated in a well-concealed ground blind, I watch the woods in front of me for movement — any movement, particularly of the brown kind. But the woods have been still since dawn, with only a single gray squirrel bounding here, nose in the leaves for acorns there, and then up a tree and gone.
A shot rings out at about 8:30 a.m. and I realize the magic, deer-movement hour between 7:30 and 8:30 a.m. is passing. Things are really looking grim now.
Still, I slowly swivel my head this way and that, but my real focus is always on a well-used deer run about 40 yards out, one that runs below a sudden rise in the terrain and, for most of it, is concealed in good cover.
Then, a moment and a flash of brown as a deer comes into view. The rifle comes up, the deer is stopped by the grunting sound of a buck and the shot is taken. The big plume of smoke from the muzzleloader blocks the deer and its escape so there is no telling how well the shot was delivered or if, in fact, it went to the target.
Forty yards away and a minute later, I stop to admire the big doe, dead in the leaves, then bend to one knee to offer up thanks to her creator and mine. To be honest, I am stunned at my good fortune, this last-minute gift of venison.
Oh, and the Packers beat the Bears.
Contact Dennis Jensen at d.jensen62@yahoo.com.
