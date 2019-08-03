I was turning the pages of a really sweet, hard-cover photo book that one of my sons gave me one Christmas that showed the love of a grandfather and that of his six grandchildren.
I was clearly moved by those photos, dedicated to “Papa.” But on a second review of that collection of photos, I recognized the apple tree that sits, smack dab in the middle of the lawn where four of those grandkids live.
Only five years ago, the tree was vibrant, with three main trunks emerging from the base of the tree and the limbs heavy with apples. I can attest to that fact because four grandchildren, waiting for the bus to take them to their first day of school, are holding up signs stating what grade they are about to enter.
The crab apple tree, now down to only one main trunk, looked to be on its last legs last fall when not a single apple was produced from the tree. I’ll be cutting that tree down real soon, I thought to myself. I figured it might survive another year or two before it dies.
The thing about this apple tree is that, perhaps 20 or 25 years ago, it nearly met its demise after a brutal spring storm nearly tipped it over. Part of the root emerged and it ended up badly tilted towards the north. At that point, I was convinced that the tree would not survive a few years.
Yet it continued to cling to life.
So it was gratifying to see a multitude of flowers this spring; better still, today a good collection of young apples have replaced the flowers, testament to the fact that this tree is not yet ready to say goodbye to giving us those little, tart apples and off-sweet applesauce.
Of course, one big attraction to this tree is that, around late September and early October, after the apples begin to fall, you can pretty much predict that a deer or two will come along, mostly during the hours of darkness, to feast on the fruit.
I am not a big fan of trail cameras but must admit I purchased one maybe a decade ago. But the first place I rigged that camera up was not at a hopeful hunting spot, but right there on that front lawn, 20 yards from a front door, just to have the thrill, the finding out, about what deer may come and feed under that tree.
And, come they did. I got pictures of small bucks, one male that carried six points and a number of does with their young. I set the camera up for several years and almost always found deer on the camera.
All of this got me to thinking about the awesome willpower of life itself. While it was pretty clear to me that the apple tree was near its end, it continues to live and give fruit to this day.
The struggle for life can be found in the back yard of anyone living in the country. That is what makes life in Vermont so special. A few weeks ago, we watched a fawn, all by itself, romping around the back yard like a three-year-old kid. We never saw mom, but knew without a doubt that she was nearby.
Every year, without fail, the hummingbirds return to sip the sweet nectar bottled in the feeders on the front porch. The phoebe, or its offspring, always returns to the support beams on the front porch, building a new nest.
The cycle of life is what nature is all about, be it a humble crab apple tree, a female fox protecting its young, or a human, trying to keep moving and alert as the years go by.
I can personally attest to the struggle of survival, now in my seventh decade. I know, fully well, that the apple tree out on that lawn will one day succumb to disease or old age. The same fate awaits me.
All we can do is relish our time here, and work our best to keep moving and keep living.
And when that day comes when we grow old and it is our time, the best you can hope for is to look back and know, truly, that the time you had, here on earth, among family and friends, was spent in good will, good deeds and good cheer.
Contact Dennis Jensen at d.jensen62@yahoo.com
