So you didn’t get to put your tag on a buck during the rifle season. Don’t fret, that is, if you are ready for the 9-day muzzleloader season, opening Dec. 1. You still have a shot at a buck and an antlerless deer, if you hold an antlerless permit.
One factor that will play an important part for success is where the deer can be found. This will be something of a challenge because, from personal experience during the rifle season, the deer seem to have vanished.
The trick is finding where they went, and that means discovering what the deer are feeding on. The Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department issued a press release earlier that said common foods found by deer in October and November will be far less this year. Acorns, beechnuts and wild apples are scarce this season and hunters will be pressed to find deer where these foods are still available.
Do you want to know what the deer ill be feeding on in early December? It’s both simple and difficult. Difficult because first you have to fill your tag; simple because all you have to do is, after you’ve dressed out your deer, take the time to examine the contents of its stomach.
I make a point to do this during all deer seasons, and have done so for many years.
A few years back, during the December muzzleloader season, I shot a good doe, about 125 pounds, not far from my home in Castleton. When I opened her stomach, I found nothing but grass and what appeared to be ferns.
Another December, not too long ago, I was hunting state land in Hubbardton. A fresh snowfall made tracking deer that day easy, and I was amazed at the number of tracks I found in and around young hemlock trees. The deer were clearly feeding on the evergreens, evidenced by the freshly nipped branches and fallen needles on the snow.
While some folks might think that tagging a doe during the muzzleloader season must be a piece of cake, hunters know otherwise. It is not that simple. You have to work at it, hunt hard and, yes, hope for a little bit of luck.
The numbers bear this out. Last December, 2,992 antlerless deer were taken. A total of 21,442 antlerless permits were issued to hunters for a success rate of just 14 percent. That rate of success tells you all you need to know.
To be honest, I have had far greater success in New York with a muzzleloader than I have had in Vermont. But there is a big reason, primarily because every doe I have taken in New York was during their spectacular, week-long October muzzleloader season.
The muzzleloader hunt here in Vermont, after the heavy pressure of the November buck season, presents a greater challenge and has proven to be far more difficult for this hunter. Still, I set out, every season, and have managed to tag more than a few does.
Here in Vermont, one practice you might want to pursue is to avoid places where other hunters will be found. Already spooked from the 16-day firearms season, closed less than a week earlier, many deer seem to take to thicker cover — thick swamps and high ridges. It might be prudent to focus on these places, since most hunters tend to avoid them.
Some years back, I shot an adult doe that wandered by my tree stand about half an hour before noon. The advice here is to spend as much time as possible in the woods, if the cold isn’t too punishing and you can bear the long hours.
The fact is, I would not have punched my tag that day if I was back home, feasting on venison chili, while warming myself next to the old Round Oak wood stove in the kitchen.
Just like every other deer season, persistence is the key to bringing home the venison during the December muzzleloader season.
Dennis Jensen can be reached at d.jensen62@yahoo.com
