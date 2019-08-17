SACO, Maine — Long before I cross Goose Fair Brook, about a half-hour before low tide, I spot two anglers with surf rods out. It’s no big deal, really. This morning, I am carrying my 7-foot plug-casting rod, foregoing the two 10-foot surf rods, the bait bucket and all the rest of the heavy gear that goes with fishing for striped bass with bait.
I do all of this, of course, knowing that my chances of hooking into a striper with the long, black plug at the end of my line are diminished considerably. Over the course of the last six or seven years, I have strayed, upon occasion, from fishing with large chunks of clams to casting surface and deep-running plugs.
In that span of time, I have taken somewhere between five and six fish. It’s nothing to brag about, really. That is after countless casts out into Saco Bay. I guess I am simply up for a challenge on this cloudy morning.
Almost all fishermen are friendly and talk among one another easily. This duo of anglers is no different and, after introductions — one guy from Quebec, the other from somewhere near Boston — they turn the discussion to why I happen to be out here trying to catch a striper with a plug and not bait.
Meanwhile, after three days here, it appears the fishing, of late, has been very slow. I saw one bait fishermen a day earlier reel in a “schoolie” striper (meaning a small fish) that didn’t measure 18 inches. Other anglers I spoke with said they were catching fish on occasion, but things had been slow for days.
One of the things every plug fisherman prays for is to see, out on the water but close enough to cast, what is called a feeding frenzy, or a blitz. This occurs when an angler spots a gathering of terns or sea gulls diving, repeatedly, at the surface of the water. This can mean but one thing: Under the surface and often breaking the surface, are striped bass or bluefish ( as I learned while fishing on Cape Cod) or it can be a combination of both species feeding on any number of bait fish, including porgies or sometimes sand eels. The birds dive to pick up the chunks of small fish torn apart as the stripers and/or blues are feeding voraciously.
In July, while sitting on the beach at Ocean Park, I watched this scene unfold at low tide, with the water churning, sea birds diving and the occasional backs of feeding fish. This occurred some 30 yards from the shore and lasted a good 10 minutes. I would have gladly run back to the beach house, two small blocks away, but the rules on this beach are no fishing from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. So I just sat back, amazed but chagrined, and watched the scene unfold.
Ironically, just a short distance away and across Goose Fair Brook, one can fish all day, by law.
But back to casting for stripers that morning. Casting into the current flowing from the brook and alternating the retrieve (how quickly or slowly I reel), I happened to glance over and could immediately see one of the guys fishing with bait was fighting what appeared to be a good fish.
I headed over to take in the scene. He took his time and looked like he was about to land the striper, which rolled over at one point and appeared to be about 30 inches in length. Then, with the fish just 15 feet in front of him, it broke off and was gone, just like that.
What the heck? This happens, of course, usually when a fish is hooked just at the tip of the lip. Anyway, he was clearly disappointed. I asked him, casually, if he had set the hook, and he looked at me as if he had no idea about what I was asking.
My guess is that, having failed to set the hook in the fish’s mouth, that is, jerking the rod tip up, just enough, in order to bury the hook in the fish’s jaw, just after the moment when the rod tip bends with the fish, he lost a good striped bass.
I returned to casting, looking over at the other anglers occasionally, but they failed to hook into another fish and left about a half-hour later. My shoulder and arms grew tired by then so I reeled in, buried the end of the rod deep in the sand, and went looking for sea glass.
I managed to collect a decent amount, watched as the sun finally broke through and, like the multitude gathered along the Maine shore that day, simply basked in the sun, another tourist looking for a day in paradise.
Contact Dennis Jensen at d.jensen62@yahoo.com.
