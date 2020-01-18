POULTNEY — One of the first things you might notice when you walk into Mart’s Sporting Goods are three chairs, set just off to the side of the counter. Often, there are outdoorsmen seated in those chairs.
It is in these three chairs that Martin Van Buren Jr. hears from hunters, fishermen and trappers, men and women who sound off on any topic and do so freely. They might be talking about the coming rifle season or how eerily quiet the gobblers have become during the first week of turkey season in May. Or perhaps they will hotly debate the implications concerning the latest, dramatic changes in Vermont deer hunting, all coming in 2020.
It’s a nice touch for a man who has kept a small business open now for 41 years.
The 60-year-old Van Buren is the newest member of the Vermont Fish & Wildlife Board, appointed last week by Gov. Phil Scott to represent Rutland County. Van Buren replaces Brian Wiles, who resigned about a year ago.
One of the most impressive things about Van Buren, other than his formidable skills as a deer hunter, is how he has managed to keep a small retail business open in the face of the growing number of big-box stores.
“I have a lot of regular, loyal customers,” he said. “That’s the thing that is helping (his business) the most.”
It is often believed that the 14-member board — one for each county — has a propensity for simply rubber-stamping proposals brought forward by the Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department.
Van Buren said in an interview he expects to vote with the majority of the wishes of the board, but he will certainly poll outdoor people as to how they stand on any particular issue.
“I’m going to vote for what their needs are, when it comes to hunting and fishing,” he said. “But I’m going to do that with an open mind. Sometimes we think that we’ve heard it all. But if somebody has a good point, I have an open mind. I want what is right for wildlife, biologically.”
Van Buren attended his first meeting in Montpelier last week. He said he expects to do a lot of listening.
“I want to see how everything goes. I’ll add what I can, but I don’t want to step on anyone’s toes,” he said. “I’ll learn the process as the months go by.”
While the chairs in his store are often filled with customers who like to sound off about all things fish and wildlife, arguably what is most impressive is what is hanging on the wall behind the counter. There is a long row of really impressive deer heads, bucks Van Buren has taken with a bow over the years.
Van Buren and his wife, Marcie, have two grown children. Just last fall, the couple went to Indiana on a bow hunt. On the last day, Van Buren tagged a spectacular 8-point buck that weighed in at 202 pounds.
“She’s my backbone. She’s my biggest supporter,” Van Buren said of his wife. “She volunteers with hunter safety, and she’s been with me turkey hunting and deer hunting. We have a really good time.”
But if anything stands out for Van Buren, it is taking to the woods with a bow.
“Bow hunting is my passion. With a bow, you’re getting up really close and personal. It’s the hardest thing,” he said.
Van Buren said he suspects he was recommended for the position by Fish & Wildlife Commissioner Louis Porter because of his passion for the outdoors.
“I spend a lot of time in the woods. I hunt, fish and trap, and I talk to my customers about what their wants and needs are. You know, everyone’s got his opinion. We can bring that to the board,” he said.
Porter said in an interview that, while the process of picking a successor in Rutland County took months, Van Buren was an easy selection.
“He obviously has a long history with the hunting and fishing community in the county, and is well-known among people who are interested in wildlife and wildlife recreation of all kinds.” Porter said.
Van Buren’s appointment to the board is no small potatoes, Porter said.
“The volunteers who serve on the Fish & Wildlife Board are one of the most important parts of fish and wildlife management in the state of Vermont,” he said. “Their input and decisions are essential for wildlife management and conservation. I’m really glad to have him on the board.”
While Porter defended the long delay of nearly a year before naming a new member from Rutland County, a former Rutland County member took the commissioner to task for the long delay.
“The commissioner has to take the blame for this,” said Justin Lindholm who served for six years up until 2017. “I can’t remember a vacancy going on for more than four months.”
Still, Lindholm, who ran his own sporting-goods store until 2005, had nothing but praise for Van Buren.
“Marty is at the top of the list. He’s an excellent candidate.” Lindholm said.
But, back to those three chairs in Van Buren’s store. He gets a tremendous amount of feedback from his customers and those plaid-coated, coffee drinkers who sit and speak their minds.
“They’re talking hunting and fishing all of the time,” Van Buren said.
