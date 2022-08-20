Bear-human conflicts are cause for great concern. Is it simply a matter of fact that some people are, well, dumb, or is it maybe they just don’t think?
There’s this guy who lives on my road and who came home from a deer hunt in New York around the middle of October maybe 15 years ago and found his bird feeder smashed to the ground.
His dear wife wondered whether it might be a raccoon. “Not if that raccoon weighs 150 pounds,” he said, sweetly.
So even though this guy was convinced a black bear bent the metal bar right to the ground, he went to the wood shed, straightened the bar, pounded it back into the same place on the side lawn and filled it right up with that black bird seed.
And guess what? A week later, he found that bird feeder bent back to the ground, once again, cursed the rampaging bear and put the feeder away until spring.
Meanwhile, bear-human conflicts have increased alarmingly during the past few years, according to Jaclyn Comeau, a wildlife biologist and the black bear project leader for the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department.
“Vermont’s black bears are learning to connect humans and food and becoming bolder,” according to Comeau. “The number one cause of this dangerous, escalating behavior is Vermonters failing to secure food sources that attract bears. The failure is putting people and bears in danger.”
The bottom line? There is not a “bear problem” in Vermont; what we have instead is a “people problem” when it comes to bear-human conflicts.
“Until we all, as individuals, make changes, this problem is going to continue,” Comeau said. “The key message is, don’t wait until you have a bear show up to start securing human food sources. Once they find a good food source, they will come back and probably for years. You need to be prepared that they are going to come back, looking for food.”
Maybe the most telling bit of information shared by Comeau was this: “We are receiving more bear incident reports and, more concerning, we are also receiving more reports of high-risk behavior by bears.”
The way things are now going, Vermonters may be more likely to see a bear breaking into their home than a human.
“In a typical year, we receive just two or three reports of bears breaking into homes,” Comeau said. “This summer, we are hearing of two to three attempted or successful home entries per week.”
That trend has dropped off recently, according to Comeau, because bears have, for the most part, moved on to their natural foods.
“It has calmed down the last couple of weeks for sure,” she said. “Often we see that once natural foods become more available, like blackberries, chokeberries, blueberries, fruits that have become plentiful, those natural foods become their preference.”
Comeau said there have been only three incidents of bear attacks on humans in Vermont and, interestingly, all three incidents were clearly the fault of human behavior.
The first involved a hunter, dated some time back in the 1940s, who tried to “finish off a bear with a knife,” Comeau said. “The other two were more recent, in 2011 and 2013, in situations where on both occasions people were intentionally feeding bears.”
Comeau said “the chances of someone being hurt by a bear are exceedingly low. But when we bring bears into close proximity to us, it poses some risk.”
The estimated population of black bears in Vermont, going into last fall, was just fewer than 6,000 creatures, Comeau said.
