Entering the woods with my old Rickard double-barrel shotgun, I go forth with the goal of taking home a squirrel or two or, better still, maybe a cottontail rabbit. It was early October, I was 17 and had no inkling that a few years later, I would be sent to a far-off land and told it was my duty to kill another race of people.
I remember this day clearly because it was the first time I would kill a special upland game animal. I had taken rabbits before, liked what they brought to the dinner table and, just as I stepped into a small clearing where the brush was thicker and supported by several wild apple trees, I caught a flash of brown movement scurrying away, close to the ground.
I brought the shotgun up and saw the rabbit tumble over. But when I got pretty close to my prey, it was not a cottontail — what lay on the ground was a ruffed grouse. I was stunned; stunned, yes, but not disappointed. That breast of grouse, served with potatoes and gravy, was nothing short of a feast.
Fast-forward maybe 20 years later. I was moving through the woods, bow in hand, headed for a tree stand deep in the woods. No houses around but I could clearly hear what sounded like a lawn mower being started. Then it would rumble for more than 10 seconds or so and stop. A short while later, again the lawn mower, starting up once more. What puzzled me was the fact there wasn’t a home or a camp within a half-mile.
It took some time before I found out that what I heard was not a lawn mower. It was the sound of a ruffed grouse drumming.
On occasion, for the next couple of years, I would set out to hunt ruffed grouse — often called partridge in these parts — but the birds would explode from the woods, often 40 or 50 yards away. And on those occasions when I drew close enough, the launch from the forest floor of these “thunderbirds,” as I later would call them, was such a surprise and their escape was so sudden that I would almost always miss the birds. By my count, I believe I have killed maybe four ruffed grouse in my lifetime.
But that is not was has prompted me to write. As the year passed, I began to notice I was seeing — and hearing that drumming — of grouse less and less. Over the past four or five years, I believe, I have not jumped a single grouse or heard that drumming at all. What the hell happened?
An old friend who was my dentist for 30 years met me for lunch at the Wheel Inn in Benson a few weeks ago. And he handed me a copy of a magazine, “Gun Dog.” One feature in the magazine talked about how the great bird of the Northeast, the ruffed grouse, is disappearing from our landscape.
The magazine article talked about how Maine, with its extensive logging operations, has helped to maintain the kinds of habitat critical, not only for ruffed grouse, but for moose, deer and a wide range of other wildlife creatures. Vermont, from my perspective, falls far short of the kinds of timber harvesting needed to help the future of ruffed grouse.
Dr. Davoren spoke about this great bird, one that is going the way of the Dodo, at least in these parts. An avid bird hunter, Davoren said the State of Vermont is to blame for the demise of the ruffed grouse.
“They’re gone. The state drove them out,” he said. “The state eliminated their habitat. They just don’t care.”
Vermont’s long-standing position on clearcutting forests is to blame, he said. “There is no clearcutting allowed. You can’t even clearcut your own property in Vermont,” Davoren said.
Then the good doctor instructed me to look up a quote from the great environmentalist, a man way ahead of his time, by the name of Aldo Leopold, the author of “Sand County Almanac.”
Here is what Leopold had to say: “Everyone knows that the autumn landscape in the Northwoods is the land, plus a red maple, plus ruffed grouse. In terms of conventional physics, the grouse represents only a millionth of either mass or the energy of an acre. Yet, subtract the grouse and the whole thing is dead.”
The woods now are “sterile,” Daoran said. “There aren’t birds around here anymore. It’s been five or six years since I jumped a partridge in the woods around here. People don’t want to see clearcuts because they look bad,” he said. “The tourists want to see big stands of big old trees.”
And those big stands of trees give forth no new growth and, thus, the forest becomes nearly dead, in terms of providing great habitat for many species, according to Davoren.
What does the future hold for the ruffed grouse? It does not look good. But, in one sense, I do not agree with my old friend. I believe every hunter in this state, including this writer, shares some blame for how we just let this great bird fly away.
Contact Dennis Jensen at d.jensen62@yahoo.com
