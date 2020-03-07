SIESTA KEY, Fla. — Day five. I am taking my daily walk down a busy highway just north of here and something, overhead, catches my eye. I look up and there, not 30 feet above, an osprey flies over, its wings beating with purpose and a huge limb clutched in its talons. I watch it fly off and land in a distant tree. My guess is the big bird is building a nest.
Florida is a strange place. There is an abundance of wildlife in Florida, particularly shore birds. But the really strange thing is, many species seem to have little or no fear of humans or human activity.
I step out on the back deck late one morning with a cup of coffee and, again, I see three little lizards, soaking up the heat from the wood deck. But they scatter as I take a step closer. They are called skinks, the most common lizard native to Florida. They are seemingly everywhere, clinging to a steel railing, up against the base of a massive tree, or out sunning on a hot day.
Every day is really hot but for one. It is cloudy with a chance of rain, maybe 50 degrees, on the 10th morning of our stay. I step out for a walk and the morning paper, and find myself surprised by the people I see: They are bundled up like a 20-degree morning in Vermont. Me? I’m too cool to be cold as I walk along in a bathing suit and a sweatshirt. When you live in Vermont, cold is a matter of degrees.
The brown pelican is a fascinating creature, more resembling a dinosaur than a sea bird. They are very common in Florida. We were treated to a sensational scene one morning during a feeding frenzy just off the shoreline. There had to be a large concentration of small fish moving through the area. For maybe two hours, groups of two, three, four or more pelicans would swim a short distance, take wing and then dive, in tandem, looking like kamikaze pilots as they plowed headfirst into the water and, almost every time, would surface and throw back their long, large bills to swallow the fish they captured.
Meanwhile, almost every pelican had an unwelcome assistant, a certain species of seagull would follow the pelican and when the successful hunter came up with a fish in its beak, attempt to steal the catch before it could be swallowed. Sometimes, the gull would go so far as to ride along the back of the swimming pelican.
A day later, I am headed down to the little village north of here to pick up the morning paper. People are walking and jogging up and down the busy street. As I pass one man, talking into his phone all too loudly, I hear him say “ … so that their computer systems …” and then he is out of hearing. This is the kind of sad, strange thing I all-too-often encounter every summer when we head over to Maine. In tourist country, even when they are on vacation, some people either refuse or are not able to leave their work behind them. Really? So, why take a vacation?
Later that night, on the news, that orange-headed, carnival clown is telling a group about how “I stood in that heat and shook hands” with dozens and dozens of cadets from the Air Force Academy. What a guy. Then he goes on to attack “the fake news,” of which I was once a member. Then it occurs to me: “Hey moron, you’re on vacation. Turn off the news.”
So, I switch the channel and hear this 1967 song by Jefferson Airplane. “Go Ask Alice” is a song about drug addiction. But here’s the thing: The song runs along with an ad for a luxury cruise. Am I missing something here? Why would any massive enterprise advertise a cruise on a ship with the music of a psychedelic trip in the background? That’s bonkers.
Another strange thing about Florida: There is no deposit on cans or bottles. Where the heck does this stuff go after it is tossed out?
By the way: We left Vermont on a Sunday morning. At first light, it was 11 below zero. Perhaps 48 hours later, after crossing into Georgia, it was 85 degrees. That is a 95 degree change in two days. Wow.
Heading back home, we stop at a Ramada Inn just outside of Harrisburg. I grab the local paper and dig into my pocket for a few bills. The Northern Virginia Daily is a good newspaper, much like our own Times Argus and Herald. The layout is spot-on, the sports section is solid but, get this, the price is a shock: 50 cents. I have no idea how any daily can survive at that price, but somehow it does.
As we get closer to home, along the Pennsylvania-New York border, snow becomes a part of the scenery. It’s March 1. Winter is still with us. But, hey, spring is near. In four, maybe five weeks, the first real sign of spring will be heard not far from my place: A tom turkey will call out early one morning, his boisterous, long gobble telling everyone, spring is right around the corner.
