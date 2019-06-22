So school is out, and now the kids have too much time on their hands.
You still have a job to face, but, for most parents, weekends are free, so what are your options? Well, you can sit by and watch your children’s eyes glaze over as they watch TV or stay hypnotized by their favorite device.
On the other hand, you could turn their attention to the wonderful world of nature.
Still drawing a blank? You can take your kids on simple nature walks, through the woods or along a winding stream. When my boys were little, I would let them ramble in and around a brook, encouraging them to get their feet wet (old sneakers do the trick). They would turn over rocks, study all the critters as they scurried off and catch crayfish. It’s a little tricky at first but, with some effort and your encouragement, they will eventually get the hang of it.
I went for a long hike to the top of Camel’s Hump with Matthew, my youngest son, last June and was amazed at the number of young children that I saw going up and back along the way.
Most kids, obviously, are far from ready for such an adventure. But short hikes, along the multitude of mountain trails throughout Vermont, are there and waiting for parents who have the fitness of their kids as a top priority.
We have all seen the data about the alarming trend of child obesity. It’s a shame, because the facts are simple: Put your kids on a healthy diet and throw in a regular routine of exercise and your children should grow up healthy, fit and happy.
Biking or hiking along some of the many trails around the state are another way to spend a few hours outside. There are rail trails and some great trails right inside city limits that will easily fill a morning or afternoon.
On the mountain bike along my favorite rail trail, which runs from Castleton to Poultney, I have encountered moms pushing a baby carriage with one or two older siblings walking along with her, I have observed parents and children cruising along, all on bikes, and have stopped and chatted with older folks, in their 70s and older, walking along, taking in the scenery and enjoying what the gorgeous country has to offer.
One way or another, all of the people on the trail, young and old, are reaping the benefits of physical exercise.
If your children are not accustomed to outdoor exercise, make it a point to start at a slow, easy pace. You are not training a future marathon runner. This is supposed to be fun, so make it fun.
Some state parks throughout Vermont have free fishing programs that supply all the gear you would need, and many state parks have well-marked hiking trails that make an outing both easy and fun.
While children should understand that wild animals need their proper distance, it is OK to handle some critters. Take snakes, for example. I have had a lifelong fascination with snakes and have handled several different species. Unfortunately, a disturbing number of adults find snakes repulsive and some, sadly, will tell you they would rather kill a harmless garter snake than let their kid handle one.
The trick to handling the common garter snake (do this with the smaller variety, say 12 inches or shorter) is to pick one up gently, draping it in two hands. If you clutch the snake, it becomes alarmed and might bite. Be gentle.
While I would not go so far as to suggest that fishing is a physically demanding outdoor activity, it is yet another, wonderful way to get your children outside and into nature. If you don’t fish, find someone who does and is willing to introduce both you and your kids to an activity that can last a lifetime.
Here in Vermont, we are blessed with clear, clean streams. We are surrounded by big woods and spectacular vistas. All you have to do is gather the kids together, pack a lunch and lots of water and head out for the ramble.
Your children might gripe about leaving those brain-dead devices at home (and, by all means, make that a strict rule), but, if you do it right and often enough, you can open those young, impressionable minds to a new world — the dazzling world of nature.
Contact Dennis Jensen at d.jensen62@yahoo.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.