For many of us who take to the woods for the deer that become venison, hunting is something of a sacred pastime, a thing not to be taken lightly, not to be turned into some kind of media spectacle.
That said, I have always carried a good deal of skepticism about the large number of so-called celebrity deer and turkey hunting “experts” who, through very slick public relations, manage to land their own TV shows and videos.
Hunters around the country, I suspect, love these shows for what they bring to the screen: Live action, on-the-spot kills, always showing success in tagging a very big buck or a heavy tom turkey sporting a long beard.
Personally, I signed off on these shows a long time ago. It was clear to me that the vast majority of these outdoor programs were advocating a distorted view of ethics and not reflecting the true experience of hunting.
I remember one video in particular. A guy, dressed in full camouflage, yet totally concealed in a box-like hunting blind right out on the edge of a big field, is talking about the prospects for the morning.
Several does come into the field. It is a bright, sunny mid-day but the deer all seem at ease, their noses to the ground. And why not? As they feed along, it is almost certain that these deer, on a vast piece of prime hunting land that gets little hunting pressure, are picking up corn or some other deer food distributed by the proud “hunter.”
A buck comes into the picture, a nice 8-pointer but the narrator-hunter makes it clear he won’t pull the trigger because this buck is not “a shooter.” This is perhaps the most nauseating term in all of deer hunting, suggesting that the buck doesn’t fit a hunter’s goals. The term is demeaning to all deer.
Of course, almost any Vermonter would love to put a tag on that buck but this, folks, is not your typical Vermont hunt.
By and by, a big, mature buck with great antlers comes into the field and feeds along, oblivious to any danger. The so-called hunter, totally unseen in his deer blind, pulls up and makes the shot.
Don’t be surprised if the next words you hear out of his mouth are: “Let’s go get the 4-wheeler.”
There is no talk about the skill that went into this kill because, well, there was no skill. There is no discussion about the first thing that must be done, after a kill is made, and that is dressing out the deer. In fact, I have never, back in the days when I watched this stuff, saw a successful hunter even talking about the prospects of gutting a deer.
The scene laid out above is one you would never see by a deer hunter in Vermont, a state that is a challenge to any deer hunter. Here, baiting is illegal and just tagging a legal buck is a true accomplishment.
Over the years, there has been a growing number of these celebrities who, having created a must-watch TV show or videos and who grow even richer by putting out their own products — clothing, deer scents, you name it — are found out to be nothing short of frauds and who have been convicted of crimes that would make your typical Vermont poacher blush.
So here is this cute, young couple who go by the names of Josh and Sarah Bowmar. They are well-known for their bow-hunting success and their online videos.
Earlier this month, a federal grand jury indictment, brought by a United States attorney, charged the couple of illegally transporting game across state lines and illegal baiting.
The couple and their company, Bowmar Bowhunting LLC, of Websterville, Ohio, are charged with hunting violations in the state of Nebraska from 2015 to 2017.
According to the December issue of Hawkeye Magazine (full disclosure: I write a monthly column for the New Hampshire publication), the 20-page indictment “is seeking the forfeiture of three whitetail bucks killed in 2016 and 2017 by the couple, a compound bow and monetary reparations equal to the value of the property involved.” No monetary figure was disclosed.
The couple pleaded not guilty to the charges.
According to a report in Deer and Deer Hunting magazine, the couple is charged with illegal baiting of wildlife, hunting turkeys without a valid permit, illegally transporting game across state lines and being a party of other violations.
Meanwhile, Deer and Deer Hunting reported that, so far, 30 people have pleaded guilty in the case and that more convictions are on the way.
The Bowmar couple’s case is being called part of the largest poaching case in Nebraska history.
Well, now, sure, the Bowmars are two people who are innocent until proven guilty. But this would not be the first time that a celebrity, including arguably the most repulsive character in the hunting-show business, Ted Nugent, has been found guilty of poaching violations.
At some point along the way, these obsessed-with-fame people can’t seem to get enough publicity or money while recording their success, whatever the cost. While the typical deer hunter in Vermont, who finds his or her success through sweat, hard work and long hours, can go a number of years without even tagging a buck, folks like the Bowmars make it look so easy.
Deer hunting, at least the kind of deer hunting I’ve experienced throughout more than 50 years, is anything but easy. And I would not have it any other way.
Contact Dennis Jensen at d.jensen62@yahoo.com.
