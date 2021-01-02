A casual look at the photograph would probably not generate any real appreciation of the shot, of three men, from behind, facing the ocean.
For one thing, you cannot see their faces, an absolute no-no in the business of photo-journalism. Editors will tell you that faces, in a photo, are mandatory.
But if you take the time to study the photo, taken at Ocean Park, Maine, another picture emerges. The young man on the right is looking, at high attention, to his right. And notice his two hands, open as if he is ready to grab onto something. The man on the left is looking to his left, but he seems a little more comfortable, his arms crossed. In the middle, a third young man gazes out into the ocean, as composed as can be.
The early-morning sun, off to the left, is just beginning to show through a heavy fog.
What is happening at the moment in the photo is that the two outside men have their eyes fixed, paying close attention to the two 10-foot surf rods that do not appear in the photograph. They are focused on the tips of the rods, which will bend, with force, towards the sea if a striper comes along and takes the bait. The man in the middle seems to be focused on the breaking waves.
In the foreground are a series of prints in the sand as if a flurry of activity had recently occurred.
It is, by far, the best photo I have ever taken, in my opinion. Yes, I know. There is a great deal of prejudice on my part. It was a morning out with my three sons and a day that will be remembered for as long as my days shall last.
Daniel, in the middle of the photo, maybe 10 minutes earlier had hooked into and brought to the beach a spectacular, 38-inch striped bass, after a furious, 10-minute battle with the fish. That goes to explaining all of the footprints in the photo.
It was a dim, overcast morning about a half-hour before low tide. Matt and Mike had both taken stripers of their own and, with only two rods available, the boys took turns manning a pole.
Maybe the most remarkable aspect of the morning was the fact that, after some 25 years of fishing along the beach, the largest striper I had ever reeled in measured 33 inches. That should give you a good idea about what Daniel had accomplished that morning.
On the subject of photographs, I began to think about the outdoor shots that grace places in my home and in my study. That shot of my three boys graces a wall in the kitchen. Nearby, is another favorite, this one an impressive painting by Peter Huntoon, “Vanishing Act.” It was a gift from Steve Waite, a Rutland man who has been a friend of Daniel’s since they were little boys.
The painting jumps out at you because it depicts six antlerless deer with their eyes all seemingly focused on the viewer and all of them partially shielded by a narrow row of trees. Huntoon captured the instinct of whitetails to remain on high-alert when something, nearby, has their attention.
In my study is a very large, 11-by-16-inch photo of a mature hen. Only the upper two-thirds of the hen are in the shot. It is so close-up, so wonderfully focused, that you can see the fine hairs emerging from its blue head. The sun that morning reflects the iridescence of the hen’s blue-brown feathers.
And here is the interesting thing about that photo, taken by the very talented David Jenne, a former photographer for the Rutland Herald, in 2003. It was about a week before the opener of the spring turkey season, and we wanted to get a good shot of a tom, out in this small field where we waited behind a ground blind. Earlier, I called in five jake birds (male toms a year old) and Jenne captured some great shots of a tom in full strut. But there was no question, in my mind, that the hen shot was superior. To me, to this day, it is the most striking photo of a wild turkey I have ever seen and the irony in all of that is, it captures the true beauty of a hen, which, let’s face it, pales next to the color, splendor and photographic qualities of a tom in strut. Still, Jenne’s photo of this hen stands above any shot of a big, strutting tom.
There are other photos, scattered here and there in my study of my sons through the years, posing with wild turkeys, nice bucks, big largemouth bass and, of course, stripers taken along the coast of Maine.
I cherish these photos and works of art around my home, bringing memories of the wildness of deer and wild turkeys and those wondrous days of bonding with my sons.
Contact Dennis Jensen at d.jensen62@yahoo.com.
