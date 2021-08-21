Traveling along a narrow, paved road just outside of Newbury, New Hampshire, one night last week, watching closely for the bright eyes of a deer, we were surprised to get a good but fleeting look at a large, black figure that had just crossed the road and was hurrying into the woods.
It was a rather large black bear, and I was glad to see that no cubs followed the bear for it could have resulted in the death of one or more.
Most likely a male, it was hard to tell just how large it was but the back end of the bear was of considerable size.
Like many Vermonters, I am fascinated by these great mammals. I do not hunt bears but refuse to criticize those who do. I simply have no desire to do so.
Interestingly, it was the first bear I have seen crossing a road, anywhere. I did, however, watch a bear of about 150 pounds cross my property at midday maybe 10 years ago. It was a moment to remember.
Bears have made tremendous gains in Vermont, with about 5,000 animals spread across the Green Mountain State, according to the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department.
With the bear season set to open Sept. 1, Mark Scott, the director of wildlife for Fish & Wildlife, estimates Vermont’s bear population has been growing, particularly in the past couple of decades.
“Fifty years ago, Vermont had fewer than 1,500 bears, and they were found mostly in the mountains and northeastern quarter of the state,” Scott said.
Scott said that regulated bear hunting seasons have helped to manage the state’s growing bear populations.
“Bears are now found statewide, except in Grand Isle County, and although we have successfully increased bear numbers to close to 5,000, the human population also has increased, resulting in more encounters between humans and bears.”
Vermont holds two bear-hunting season. The early season requires a special bear tag and runs from Sept. 1 to Nov. 12. The late bear season begins Nov. 13 and runs through Nov. 21. A hunter can take only one bear during the year.
Scott said the abundance of bears present a “great opportunity for hunters who have never hunted bear to do so this year.” Bear meat is highly nutritious, he said. “The key to successfully securing good meat is to skin the bear as soon as possible and to process it immediately. Recipes are readily available on the internet, as well as in the 2021 Black Bear Hunting guide, available on the Vermont Fish and Wildlife website.”
But back to the conflicts that have emerged between humans and bears. Bird feeders left out after April 1 and on until bears lay up for the winter — bears are not true hibernators — are natural attractors, as well as dog food left out on a porch.
Often, bears that tend to feed around homes and camps become “nuisance bears” and, tragically, are sometimes euthanized by game wardens because, when a bear gets accustomed to humans, it can become a dangerous bear.
The irony of this is, in fact, it is human folly and not bear behavior that, most of the time, causes a tragic end to a bear.
While I have hunted deer in the northern Maine woods, in the depths of the Adirondacks and in the Northeast Kingdom, I have never seen a bear in the wild. But I have found scat and evidence of bears climbing beech trees in quest of one of the most important food for bears.
The black bear that crossed my side yard and then passed behind my pickup, a decade ago, turned north and vanished into the woods above my home. But I managed to shoot a dozen photos of the bear and, so, I have those treasured photos of the only bear I have ever seen in Vermont.
Contact Dennis Jensen at d.jensen62@yahoo.com
