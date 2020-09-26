Here in Vermont every year, there are a number of ways to put venison in your freezer. The state offers a rifle season, a muzzleloader hunt and in only five days, an extended bow season.
For those who may not know it, killing a deer with a bow and arrow is clearly the most difficult of all the deer seasons. You must remain still in a deer’s environment, you have to be relatively close to your prey and you must be proficient enough with your bow to kill a deer at fairly close range.
That means, if you are to take to the woods with any bow, you already should have been practicing for long weeks. There are a number of things that can go wrong in the deer woods for a hunter, and anyone out there who has hunted long enough knows very well what I am talking about.
Deer are incredible creatures, with sharpened instincts for survival that have been honed for many thousands of years. They have been hunted long and hard and, despite that fact, the whitetail population across the United States is, according to the experts, higher than ever.
A few weeks ago, I was on a stroll through woods near my home and, just as luck would have it, I paused for a few minutes to take in the terrain. After perhaps a minute, I watched a young deer, one that got close enough that I could easily see the velvet spikes coming from the top of its head. It was a young buck making his way, alone, through its life.
It stopped and fed in a small clearing. Like all deer, it would feed and then thrust its head in the air, looking this way and that for any sign of danger. Watching closely, I could see its long ears, independently tilting this way and that, trying to pick up any indication of alien sound or approaching danger. Young deer learn about these strategies of survival from their mother.
Deer will pause to take in and register anything that involves its ears and its eyesight. But as any veteran deer hunter will tell you, many deer have fallen to an arrow or bullet because the deer in question could not quite register what it is that was in front of it making sounds or even some slight movement.
But if any part of any deer’s anatomy is fail safe, it is its long nose. I shudder to think of the number of times during the archery, firearms and muzzleloader seasons when, just as I was waiting for that mature doe or antlered buck to step from cover and into an open spot where it would offer a killing shot, it suddenly turned and, just like that, it took off in leaping bounds. I had been winded and the departure of a deer, alarmed by the stench of a human, is immediate.
The point is, if you want to be a skilled bow hunter or, for that matter, a hunter who is looking for success in the deer woods during any season, you must pay attention to the prevailing wind.
One morning a few seasons back, I was seated in my favorite deer stand early one morning in mid-October, my crossbow across my lap. It was only about 10 minutes after daylight, a time of day when I rarely see deer. Anyway, a big, lone doe approached from the south, out of a small thicket. I turned my eyes up to the little limb where, prior to opening day, I had tied a 16-inch length of dental floss. The floss works wonders, drifting this way or that with the slightest breeze. The floss was bent in my direction.
Anyway, as the doe drew closer, I had already decided when I would pull up my weapon. It had to get closer than where it now stood, about 40 yards away with tree limbs and some brush still blocking the true path of an arrow. She only had to come another 10 yards or so and I would have a great, open shot. Then, suddenly, the doe turned on a dime and, with her large, white tail waving a discouraging bye-bye, she was gone. I had been as still as a statue. Then, I glanced over at the dental floss, which was blowing nicely out of the southeast when I had first settled in that morning. Now it was blowing out of true north, right in the path of that doe.
That, my friend, is deer hunting. I did all that should have been done but the gods of the hunt were not with me that morning. They were with that lone doe.
I could go on about the times I had been fooled by the keen senses of whitetail deer. They are a challenge for any deer hunter. But if you go afield with a bow and manage to kill any deer, you are, in my mind, a true deer hunter.
