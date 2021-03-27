Lying on a bed before me and looking like halfway to death was the Muhammad Ali, the Ted Williams, the Tom Brady of the wild turkey hunting world.
It was in a hotel room in Albany, New York, when I first laid eyes on Ben Rodgers Lee. A five-time world champion caller and the manufacturer of his famous turkey calls, Lee was in town to judge a turkey-calling contest at the 1988 Northeastern Wildlife Exposition held at the Empire Plaza.
He was sprawled upon the bed, shirtless and with his blue jeans opened down the zipper. The goodest ol’ boy of turkey hunting was sick with the flu.
“Must of picked it up in Indiana last week,” Lee said with a drawl, straight out of Coffeeville, Alabama. Still, and this goes a long way to explaining how Lee was a smart promoter, he had agreed to an interview with an obscure, virtually unknown outdoors writer from Vermont.
A deadline meant I would miss the calling competition but 2 years later, I got to see Lee at his best when he impressed a crowd of about 400 turkey hunters at a turkey hunting seminar held at Mill River Union High School, in April 1991. And they got their money’s worth because, as well as having the reputation as the greatest living turkey hunter, Lee was nearly as skilled as a speaker. Along with his gifts, notably his ability to call in and kill old, crafty long beards, he combined humor, backwoods turkey hunting experience and an affection for common-sense language when he talked turkey.
Today’s polished, so-called turkey hunting pros are all about their never-ending successes, their dozens of products and their next TV show. The turkey titans of today, the celebrity pros, are the tiny beard of a jake bird compared to Ben Lee’s long-bearded skills.
In my beginning, in the late 1980s, turkey hunting, for me, was like a riddle, wrapped in a world of rumor. By the time I went out on my first turkey hunt, I was an accomplished but still-getting-better deer hunter with some 25 years of experience. Deer? I think I have them figured out. The wild turkey? That was another story. Success took a few years.
I had the basics down: Adult, prime breeding tom, roosted in a tree, gobbles as many times as he pleases just before dark and again, just as dawn is breaking. Hen answers in the morning from a nearby tree, flies down and walks over to the tom who then flies down, and they go off together and, well, you can figure out how the rest of the morning goes.
So how do you call in and kill a tom with a hen? You don’t. Well, every once in a while this happens but, for the most part, forget about that tom. In any event, it took me 2 seasons to kill my first bird, a 15-pound jake (a 1-year-old male). It was, of course, a morning in the woods I will never forget.
Ben Lee knew of these things and talked of them to growing crowds. His advice about how and when to talk to toms, when not to talk to an eager tom, as well as spending a good deal of time scouting birds, proved to be critical for my success in the years beginning in 1990. Thanks to another turkey hunter, Tom Baptie, of Castleton, it was arranged that I would actually get to hunt with the legend. Better still, I was to take Lee to places where I knew mature toms could be found. I would be Ben Lee’s guide!
But I never got to hunt with Lee because, by the time the legend pulled up in my driveway, sometime around May 10 or 11, I had already tagged two really nice, mature long beards.
“Where’s your shotgun,” Lee said in his thick southern drawl. “I’m done,” I told him. Tilting his head, he had the expression of doubt on his face. I told him that I had taken a solid, 20-pound-plus gobbler on opening day and that, 5 days later, I shot the highest scoring tom (for me, to this day) ever, one with spurs that measured 1½-inches, on May 5. To this day, I do not think he believed me, but that did not matter.
My two tags were filled; my hunting for that season was over, but the day could still come when I could look back 30 years or so and tell some mouthy kid who thinks he’s the next Ben Lee that, yeah, do you want to hear about the time I guided Ben Lee and he shot this really big tom?
That, I am sad to say, did not happen either; but, to be fair to myself, I was stunned by the fact that Lee, by now a very large man of perhaps 300 pounds, would not venture into the woods unless he heard a tom respond to his calls. We stopped in some of my prime locations, in Castleton, Ira and Hubbardton, and Ben called and called, but we never heard a single gobble that morning. (One key to success in killing mature long beards is to get into location before the sun comes up and try to get a gobbler to answer to your calls. I will sit in such a scenario for the first hour or two but after that, I am on the move, walking and talking turkey.)
So what is behind this Ben Lee conversation? Five weeks from today, I will be tucked up some ridge, calls at my side and one in my mouth, gun in my lap and daylight near as opening day begins. And the old heart will surely accelerate when I hear the first, booming sound of a gobbling tom.
In October 1991, Ben Rodgers Lee was killed in a car crash. The world of turkey hunting had lost the greatest spokesman ever for the wild turkey and the man who truly brought turkey hunting in America to the forefront.
Email Dennis Jensen at d.jensen62@yahoo.com.
