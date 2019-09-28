The leaves are beginning to curl and will soon shed their green luster for the vibrant, mixed colors of fall, the wondrous kind of change that draws thousands of tourists, some from far away, to see the miracle of autumn in Vermont.
I, too, have marveled on those days in mid-October, while in a tree stand, bow in hand. On certain days, the mix of orange, blood-red, off-yellow is so compelling that it can, at times, distract one from focusing on the task at hand.
All of this color-of-fall talk is beside the point, for my venture into the Vermont woods, as well as thousands of others at this time of the year, is for but one purpose: to take one’s first crack at a whitetail deer. The Vermont bow season opens on Oct. 5.
Bow hunting is, of course, the most challenging of all three of the deer seasons open to adult hunters. While great advances have been made in bow technology over the past few decades for compound bows and with crossbows, making both quite deadly, hunters are aware that, to be successful, deer should be in close range for a killing shot.
Back in the early days of my hunting, when I took a little Bear recurve into the woods, I would never take a shot at a deer beyond 30 yards. That was my personal maximum range and I did take several deer with that bow. Today, I hunt with a crossbow, and that range distance has only been extended by 10 yards to 40 yards. That is where my confidence level stands.
I have never claimed to be a great bow hunter. I loved the challenge but found, especially in the early years back in the 1970s and ‘80s, a great deal of frustration. I scouted for days, practiced for long hours, but all too often, when the moment of truth arrived, something often went dead wrong: a drifting wind giving me away, a propensity to be dead on but often lifting the shot just over the back of the deer, or just plain bad luck.
Still, I believe I got my master’s degree in whitetail deer in the woods of October, and went on to use those skills I learned during the bow season to become a very competent rifle hunter.
Sometimes, in those early years, I would discover a good deer run during the season and found myself climbing up the limbs of a great pine tree maybe 10 or 15 yards from the run. No tree stand; just standing or sitting on a thick limb. Yes, I know. That was dangerously dumb. I found one such tree one day in late October, with the run leading to a stand of apple trees at the edge of a broad field.
Later that day, I climbed up the tree at about 3 p.m., settled in and waited. I was in elevated terrain and off in the distance, I could see Black Mountain, where the Adirondacks begin over in New York. About a half-hour before darkness came, I watched two fawns move down the trail and into the apples. Moments later, a big doe followed and I waited until she passed my place. Just as she stepped into a good opening, I drew back, settled the arrow (there wasn’t a sight or pins on my bow; this was pure, instinctive shooting) at that place in the center of her chest, held for a second or two, and released. The shot was under 20 yards and I watched, in dismay, as the arrow flew harmlessly over her back.
At the sound of the “thwack” of the bow, the three deer fled in a frenzy and, letting out a deep breath, I looked on in disbelief. There would be no venison in the Jensen freezer at the end of this bow season.
Still, I vividly remember heading out among the apple trees in search of my arrow. I found it, in a little while, and happened to look off to the west. A big, yellow sun was dipping below the horizon, just to the right of Black Mountain and the horizon was painted in pinks, in oranges and in purples. I stood there and marveled at the scene and in a little while, I could not help but smile at what had happened late that day. I failed, for sure, but the end of the day, that sunset, somehow made it all worthwhile.
And that big doe? She would survive that day and, in all likelihood, that season and perhaps go on to give birth to a future buck, a buck I might take during a future rifle season. I went back to the big pine, climbed back up and retrieved my backpack, a better bow hunter for the experience and a better man for the memories of that hunt.
Contact Dennis Jensen at d.jensen62@yahoo.com.
