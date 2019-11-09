WEST TOWNSHEND — The safety on Henry Parent’s 20-gauge shotgun couldn’t be clicked fast enough on the first bird. He got off a good shot on the second bird, but the girl to Henry’s right fired a moment before he did and her shot was true.
But Henry, at the tender age of 12, was dead-on for the next pheasant. He turned to me with a shy smile as he ejected the shell from the double-barrel shotgun.
There were undoubtedly a whole bunch of kids glued to their mobile devices on this day. Other youngsters showed up to support their high school team in the November football playoffs.
But here was a small army of 16 youngsters, aged 8 to 15 years, dressed in orange vests and hats and lugging shotguns across a broad, brown field in this sleepy part of the state. They spent the day, beneath a cloudless sky of soft blue and chilly temperatures, moving slowly, waiting for a burst of wings, an airborne bird of considerable speed, and a chance to take home the first pheasant of their young lives.
It was the first Townshend Lake Youth Pheasant Hunt, hosted by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Held last weekend, all of the kids had to be accompanied by a licensed adult.
Perhaps the single most impressive aspect of the day, beyond the enthusiasm of young hunters, many on a hunt for the first time in their lives, was the emphasis on safety, on handling a firearm up and away from anyone nearby. Safety was stressed over and over by volunteers, game wardens and guests.
Tom Landers, the park ranger at Townshend Lake Nature Area, spoke to the youths at the start. Noting that the number of hunters, nationwide, has declined over the past few decades, he said, “Seeing all of you kids here is great. The point is to have fun today, to get birds and to be safe.”
Eben Proft, who operates Woodbury Game Birds out of East Dorset, provided 50 roosters and hens for the day. With the youngsters and their mentors gathered around, he held up one of each sex and explained to the youths what to expect when they went afield. The birds had been stocked earlier that day.
“As with a lot of animals, they deserve respect,” Proft told the kids.
After more discussion of the proper handling of a firearm, the first eight kids set out. It was not an easy outing. As the youths pushed through the thick cover, with their mentors directly behind them, two birds took to flight without a single shot. On the group’s second pass, several shots went down as misses but one bird fell. It was the girls who would rule that first group as Lexy Doane, 11, of Weston, took the only bird of the group.
Things changed drastically for the second group. The day’s leaders decided that the kids needed a bit more help, at least in getting more birds to take to wing, so Proft brought in Duke, an English springer spaniel. And that dog did hunt.
Out in front of the group of eight young hunters, the bird circled this way and that, its nose deep in the brush. You could feel the tension, the sheer knowledge that, at any moment, the dog would get very close to a statue-still bird and then, wham, burst from the cover.
A bird went up, a shot rang out and a bird came down. A second bird took wing and another pheasant also fell. There would be a sudden burst of wings and, of course, the kids would sometimes miss the mark.
But Duke really took things to a much higher level and, by the time the group followed the adult leaders back to the parking lot, the youths carried 11 pheasants with them.
The Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department has seen an encouraging increase in female hunters over the past few years and has taken a number of big steps — special youth deer, turkey and waterfowl seasons — to bring into the fold more and more youth hunters.
If the future of hunting in Vermont — a rich tradition that goes back hundreds of years — is to be bright, the youth of America is its only real hope. The youths at the special pheasant hunt, with their smiles and their determination, give us all a reason to be optimistic.
And if more organizations will press ahead with the kind of approach taken by the good people of the Townshend Lake Nature Area and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Vermont will continue to hold on to this great tradition cherished by so many.
Contact Dennis Jensen at d.jensen62@yahoo.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.