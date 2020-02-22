Gazing out the window from my study on another dismal February day, with memories — photos of me and my sons during our hunting and fishing adventures — surrounding me, I sometimes drift off to another world. This usually happens with the inspiration of nothing, in terms of what I should write about next.
That’s the thing about writing, any creative writing for that matter. Sometimes, but not all that often, I am drawing a blank. The best you can do is to head downstairs, make a cup of coffee, and then come back up a little later for another try.
There are a wide range of topics to choose from. The problem is, what is the most pressing? What do I want to write about as opposed to what do my readers want to read about?
This is the thing I struggle with every week when I sit down in front of the computer to pound out the words that seep out of my brain. It is a challenge but, truth be told, it is a challenge that I love. The written word: It can change people’s minds; it can inspire people; it can bring out the worst in people.
Here’s a good example: Maybe 15 years ago, a new editor arrived at the newspaper, a place where I worked for 33 years. He seemed like a good guy. Smart, in touch with the needs of the staff, and so on. Still, we didn’t really know what was in store for us, in terms of just how good he might be.
So, one afternoon, he calls me into the office and tells me he just got off the phone with a reader who was very upset with something I had written about in my outdoors column. I should state, right here, that over the years I have drawn the ire of a governor, politicians, businessmen, Vermont Fish & Wildlife commissioners and ordinary folks, people who read the newspaper every day. But not once, at least up until this day, has a publisher or editor ever told me to “back off,” to ease up, because I made someone look bad or uncomfortable.
So, he is going on about the call, and after a little while, I think: OK, here it comes. He’s going to tell me he is unhappy with my writing, my point of view, and things are going to have to change. Yeah, right, I say to myself. That is not going to happen. The day they tell me to change my point of view in my column, is the day I tell them, OK, I’m not writing the column any longer.
So then he says to me, and I am paraphrasing this because, hey, I didn’t write anything down at the time: He says, you know, we do get some complaints about your writing, just like the one I got earlier today. But here’s the thing: I would rather get complaints than nothing at all because, in the end, at least we know they are reading the paper. So keep up the good work. That man, that editor, a guy by the name of Randal Smathers, turned out to be, in my humble opinion, one of the best managing editors I ever worked for in 37 years in the newspaper business.
But it is not only writing that can come back to you. Sometimes, it’s what you say to someone, something that you might have said just in passing, a simple point of view.
And you can never know how much of an impression one can make on another staff member, especially a younger reporter. One reporter I was very fond of because of his humor, his talent and his work ethic, left the paper after a few years and went to work for the Wall Street Journal. In 2007, I learned that James Bandler had won the Pulitzer Prize, the most coveted award in the world of journalism.
During a telephone call, I told James how proud I was to have worked with him and, frankly, was not surprised he had taken home a Pulitzer.
After a short conversation about families and such, James remarked to me about something I once told him, something he said he would never forget: “You know, this business will break your heart.” As God is my witness, I do not remember those words, but Pulitzer Prize winners, as far as I can tell, do not make things up.
Although forgotten, those words surely came from the heart, because, while I am mostly known for my outdoor column, I spent 37 years of my life as a reporter and editor at two daily newspapers, covering stories that, yes, were enough to break anyone’s heart — broken families, the murder of a priest, coverage of a trial that detailed how deep corruption can work its way into local government, the trial of a child molester and much, much more.
Still, I always loved my work, and having worked at some really menial, difficult jobs in my earlier years, I can honestly say I cannot recall ever heading off to work on any day in the newspaper business regretting what was before me.
But enough of the rambling. I must get back to writing a column. There are deadlines and my deadline draws near.
