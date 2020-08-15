There was a time, not that long ago, when I took it all for granted. Yes. Good health, a strong body, able to lift more than 100 pounds of whatever … those days are long gone.
Now, I must be careful when doing any strenuous activity. That includes lifting and carrying anything with good weight. That means more care when operating the chain saw. It also has a big effect on any outdoor activities, mostly when it comes to hunting deer and wild turkey.
I once shot a very nice, 9-point buck that went over 150 pounds in Maine. To get where we hunted, we had to run our pickup trucks along nearly a mile of nasty back road. There were huge boulders, here and there, exposed over years of traffic and erosion. The going was slow.
After we parked, we had a walk of another mile to get to my place, a ground blind with a big, open view of hardwoods to my left and a good, elevated ridge protected by thick cover, just above me. I was confident that, if a buck passed by that stand, he would almost certainly stay in that thicket as he went along on his business.
A little after 9 a.m., I saw movement, then saw the brown of a deer, only to have that deer get gobbled up by the thick cover. He was on the move and, in a small clearing, I saw good antlers, pulled up ahead of him in a little opening and waited. The opening wasn’t much more than double the size of a basketball and, when he stepped into that opening, I touched off a shot. He hunched up, spun around and bounded off. I watched him run for about 80 yards and then collapse, a bullet through his big heart.
I field-dressed the buck, tied a rope around his antlers and to a dragging limb and began the long drag back to the truck. It took a very long time; how long is impossible to say but my guess is that it was probably more than two hours.
These days, I would dare not venture out into that kind of deep country alone. And the fact is, while I hunt in a general area with a few other guys, including my sons, I tend to head off on my own. That said, I cannot expect to drag any buck, of any real weight, any great distance. So, I park the truck and venture no more than a half-mile into the woods. Of course, should I manage to tag a really big buck a half-mile in, I always have my sons or a friend or two to help me with the long drag. But that is a burden on my hunting partners, one that I find distasteful.
Even my turkey hunting tactics have slowed down. While it was normal for me to push those big ridges in Pawlet for hours on end, I can no longer take that up-and-down ordeal. And it is not only my stamina or leg strength. I have been known to trip over rocks and limbs out there. Now, I have to be very careful where I step. One fall, another tear on that repaired rotator cuff and I might have to call all hunting quits. Don’t want that.
So I’ve changed my approach to going into the woods. But, truth be told, I still head out, almost every day I can, with the same enthusiasm that I carried when I was a younger man.
Aging has been difficult. In my 20s, 30s, 40s and 50s, I worked and hunted without any thought of fatigue or worry. But something happened after 60; I simply could no longer do the things I once did. It was, of course, inevitable. With age, our bodies break down. Looking back now, I cringe about how I took all of that for granted. But, I suppose, that is only human nature. I must cease looking back, only ahead.
But that does not mean that I have given up. I still work the woods with a chain saw, still split wood with the old splitting maul. I am digging up roots, from smaller trees, in a place just above where I stack wood, for a new garden next spring. I just have to take it easier now and rest more often. But the work goes on. I even took a long hike up Camel’s Hump with my youngest son, Matthew last year so the legs are still functioning.
There will come a time, of course, when I will become even more limited, in terms of what I can and cannot do in the woods and on the waters. But I have already begun to adapt. I have one good tree stand in a great place but, a few years ago, I built a ground blind about 80 yards from that tree, which is even better strategically, in terms of wind direction. I shot a nice deer from that ground blind just last year.
Time marches on. What I am experiencing is as old as the human species. I could go on about all of that now, but I have some big ash chunks that need to be split and then put up in the wood shed.
Contact Dennis Jensen at d.jensen62@yahoo.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.