It was one of those dreary, overcast mornings on the Maine coast. Earlier, I had set out two lines, in the darkness at about 4 a.m.
As it turned out, it proved to be a very good morning for striped bass. I had a keeper, on the sand, and continued fishing. The limit in Maine is one fish per day and by 6 a.m., I had already caught, and released, two more fish.
There have been many mornings and even more nights over the 25 years I have spent fishing in Ocean Park and Saco. And I have seen some things, both strange and rewarding, in those outings.
In the darkness of early evening, when I became somewhat bored by the lack of any action, I would glance to the south and see the lights of the pier and the big, dazzling turn of the Ferris wheel a mile away at Orchard Beach.
I was never lonely out there, on the beach in darkness, with nothing but the sound of the waves crashing, and the two bright green, tiny lights at the end of each rod tip, there to let me know when those lights blurred, up and down, in the darkness, that a fish had taken my bait. There were nights, of course, when I caught nothing but I never left the beach feeling down because to fish, is to find peace.
I learned a great deal about fishing for striped bass over the years and, without sounding too boastful, I became a better angler, figuring out how the tides, the time of day, the weather and wind direction have an effect on one’s chances of catching fish.
But perhaps the most teachable moment was on that morning when, with a good fish next to me — a meal of filleted striper for dinner later that day — I saw her coming, stopping to pick up a shell now and then, along the shoreline.
Like so many of her people who have a fondness for fishing, she approached, then stopped to admire the striper at my side. My guess was that she was in her late-40s.
We made small talk. She lived nearby and had been in our country since she was a child. And then I asked her the question that was on my mind.
“You’re Vietnamese, aren’t you?”
She responded: “Yes. How did you know?”
I spent a year in your country, back in 1968, I told her.
There was a lapse in the conversation and she turned the talk back to the striped bass I had reeled in an hour earlier.
Then I said what had to be said. “I’m so sorry for what we did to your country, to your people.”
Then she said something that, and I am guessing here, would have brought a smile to the face of The Buddha.
“That’s OK. That was a long time ago.” And with that, she turned and walked away.
I found her response stunning. I had come home angry, changed and wondering what the hell had happened over there? I’m still not sure, for certain, how it all happened.
The anger still comes on, even to this day, for reasons I need not go into, as does the strange mix of awe and fear when that whomp-whomp-whomp of a helicopter flies overhead. I am frozen in time.
But the lesson of that day — and how I wish I could be so understanding as that stranger who spoke of a peace of mind that confounds my twisted memories — still stays with me. She found a peace, I am guessing, through her faith. My limited faith can do no such thing.
