When you are entering the later stages of your life, there are only a small number of things that really get the blood flowing: The birthdays of loved ones; special holidays when the entire family gathers in love for one another; vacations to Maine with the extended family; outdoor outings with your children.
And then there are the personal favorites: The season opener for deer and wild turkeys. Tomorrow marks the first day of the spring wild turkey season and hopes are high for success.
But what, exactly, defines success? In my earlier days, success meant placing a tag around the leg of a good, mature long beard. On those occasions when I failed to fill both tags (during the spring season, from May 1-31, a hunter can take two bearded birds), my season was not complete.
Today, I still want to call in and kill a good gobbler, but something else has taken place in my season: My spring turkey season is now measured in a number of different ways. If my sons are hunting with me, I want to see them succeed before I do. If Bob, my lifelong friend, is with me, I hope for his success before mine.
Beyond that, I want cold mornings at first light and the sound of a tom gobbling his head off, in a big pine tree, 200 yards away. I want to hear that tom gobbling repeatedly, telling me, yes, he is eager to find the hen that is coaxing him with sweet yelps.
And, of course, there are mornings when I am almost certain that vocal tom is coming into shotgun range. And then? Well, one can only guess why that very hot, vocal tom is now walking away, gobbling as he saunters off. What the heck happened? Who knows? Did another hunter cut me off? Did a real hen, hearing all of that gobbling, come in and sweep “my” tom off his feet? Did a coyote, hearing that tom gobbling again and again, investigate the fracas and scare off the tom? Who knows?
The fact is, I had him going, my blood pressure was right up there, and it simply did not work out. Hey, stuff happens, right? The point is, my success is now measured in the experience more than the kill. That could be a sign of maturity, an indication that, with age, I am less concerned with killing and more fascinated by the measure of the hunt.
I know that if I head out, in the dark, get to a place where I have tagged a good bird in the past, that my chances are pretty good. But I have had mornings, in prime turkey woods, where I couldn’t buy a gobble. I don’t know why. I also have had some amazing mornings, like the one years ago, when I parked the truck, just as day was dawning, up there on that big hill where I used to hunt (before an out-of-state millionaire bought the land and threw the bunch of us off), and I had no fewer than five birds gobbling from five different locations. I am standing there, perplexed, because I cannot decide which way to go. A half-hour later, I was carrying a good long beard back to the truck.
One late day in April, sometime in the late 1980s, when I was still learning about the habits of the wild turkey, I made a great discovery: I found a small kind of circle, with the soil cleared away and a mess of turkey feathers around that circle. I had found a dusting bowl, a place where turkeys venture and, using their wings, they dust up the dirt into their feathers to rid themselves of mites or whatever it is that is bothering them. I told an old turkey hunter about my discovery, and he told me to hunt in that place.
So, I did. Opening day came and, perhaps 15 minutes into daylight, I had a tom gobbling and coming in, maybe 150 yards off. I was at the edge of a small field with a hen decoy set off to my left and here he comes, gobbling on top of my calls. Then, I saw him, and what I beheld, for the first time in my life, was arguably the most spectacular displays by a wild creature ever.
The tom’s head was tucked in tight to his chest; his wing tips were dragging the ground; the feathers surrounding his body were puffed up to make a 20-pound gobbler appear to be 30 pounds or more; his tail feathers were fully fanned out to 180 degrees and, get this, the colors of his head were changing, from fire-engine-red to pure white to powder blue. I was mesmerized and somehow managed to lift the shotgun, behind the protection of a brush-and-sticks ground blind, and touched off a shot. The big tom dropped and — this has never happened since because almost all turkeys shot in the head or neck will flop around for some time, even when virtually dead — never moved a feather.
I ran to the bird and, convinced it was dead, picked the tom up by both legs and admired what I had done. He weighed just over 20 pounds, had 1-inch spurs and a beard just over 9 inches. It was the first mature gobbler I had ever taken and, of course, remains very special for me.
We can never know what tomorrow or what the rest of the season may bring. But I will be out there, tucked in tight, well-camouflaged and as excited as I was on that special morning when I took my first long beard. And I will be listening, for the gobbles of spring and for the sound of a single burst of a shotgun, either from one of my sons or from my best pal and be pulling for their success.
Contact Dennis Jensen at d.jensen62@yahoo.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.