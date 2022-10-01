I set down, convinced this week’s work would be on the beginning of the Vermont bow season, which is today. I also had in mind a column devoted to how well the mass media distorts hunters and hunting and reporting about an excellent movie, “Wind River,” which actually exalts a hunter.

Both will have to wait because much more than what might be written is on my mind today, just days from a long-needed operation is to take place.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.